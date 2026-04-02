William Carey Athletic Director Tracy English has announced the hiring of longtime assistant Phillip McCray to replace Steve Knight as the Head Men's Basketball Coach. Knight announced his retirement in March on the heels of a Southern States Athletic Conference Championship after tying the school record with 28 wins.

"I am extremely grateful and excited to accept the position as the new Head Coach of Men's Basketball for William Carey," says McCray. "I give all of the honor and glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. God has been more than good to me, and without Him, I am nothing. I would like to thank our President, Dr. Ben Burnett, Athletic Director, Tracy English, and our entire administration for selecting me to lead this team," he added.

McCray served as Knight's right hand man for the last twelve seasons, two as a graduate assistant, and ten as a full time assistant. During that time, McCray helped lead the team to five SSAC Championships and one NAIA Fab Four finish, the best finish in school history. McCray was a big part of two record setting years for Crusader basketball in 2014, and again this year, when the team set the school record for wins in a season. During his time as an assistant, the Crusaders made the NAIA postseason seven times. During his tenure, McCray served as the Recruiting Coordinator, Development Coach, and also led Strength and Conditioning for the Crusaders.

"I know we have the right guy for the job," says Athletic Director Tracy English. "If there was ever 'on the job training', it's Coach McCray. With all of the time Coach Knight missed the last couple of years, PJ was outstanding. I'm excited for him and look forward to the future of our program," he added.

McCray, a native of McComb, Mississippi, got his start at William Carey after transferring from Southwest Mississippi Community College to play for Knight's Crusaders. In two seasons, he played in 52 games and helped the team to a total of 38 wins during that time. That also included an SSAC Western Division Championship in 2012-2013 and a berth into the NAIA postseason. He earned his Bachelor of Science in 2013 and Master of Education in 2014, both from William Carey.

"I'm thankful for all of my former teammates and coaches for all of those competitive days that pushed me and molded me into the person I am today," says McCray. "I thank God for my wife, who is always in my corner. She has not only supported me but has taken care of our daughter and our home while I work. She holds me accountable and is a true blessing from God."

McCray, no stranger to leading the team, filled in as the head coach for a portion of this past season while Knight was sidelined following a surgery. During that time, the Crusaders didn't skip a beat winning every single one of those games. Knight made the decision to retire at the end of the season following a career that landed him as the winningest college basketball coach in Mississippi history.

"Coach Knight has a special place in my heart," says McCray. "I'll be forever thankful for who he is and what he has done for me. Allowing me to begin my coaching career as his assistant must have been risky and full of uncertainty, but I'm thankful for the opportunity he gave me and for allowing me to grow in this profession," he added. "My goal as a head coach is not to try and beat any of his records. I only seek to continue his legacy and lead this basketball program to the best of my ability. I look forward to continuing to help young men develop and mature and will hold our student-athletes to a high standard of excellence on and off the court."