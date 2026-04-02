William Carey used a decisive six-run sixth inning to pull away from a tight contest and earn an 11–6 victory over Southern University on Tuesday night at Milton Wheeler Field.

Southern struck first in the top of the opening inning when Dylan Jimenez lined an RBI single to center field to bring home Christian Soto for an early 1–0 lead. William Carey responded immediately in the bottom half, as Taylor Walters singled in DeeJay Booth to even the score after one.

The Knights regained the advantage in the second inning without the benefit of a hit. Darion Wallace took advantage of a wild pitch to move to third and later scored on a passed ball to make it 2–1. The lead was short-lived, however, as the Crusaders erupted for four runs in the bottom of the inning. Hays Carley delivered a two-run single to highlight the frame, with the other runs coming on a wild pitch and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch by Walters to push William Carey ahead 5–2.

Southern chipped away in the third, trimming the deficit to two when Jhemmal Geraldo scored on a fielder's choice. The game then settled into a quieter stretch, with both pitching staffs working out of trouble over the next two innings as Carey maintained a 5–3 lead.

SUNO pulled within one in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Peyton Strahan that scored Kenny Rhodes. The Crusaders answered emphatically in the bottom half of the inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs. Four hits, three walks, and two hit batters fueled the outburst. After the bases were loaded, Jayden Mark drew a walk to score Alan McClean. Franklin Hernandez followed with a key two-RBI single, and consecutive bases-loaded walks brought home two more to stretch the lead to 11–4.

The Knights made one final push in the seventh as Miles Bowens launched a two-run home run to left field, cutting the margin to 11–6. That would be as close as Southern would get, as the William Carey bullpen closed the door over the final two innings, allowing just one runner in both the eighth and ninth.

Gage Hinnant finished the game in an unusual role, pitching a scoreless ninth inning to seal the victory.

William Carey returns to action Friday, April 10, when the Crusaders travel to New Orleans, La., to face Loyola University in SSAC play. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Segnette Field.