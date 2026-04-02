The WCU baseball team split a Saturday doubleheader at Milton Wheeler Field, falling 9–8 to UT Southern in game one before walking off the Firehawks 4–3 in the nightcap.

Game One

Carey wasted no time setting the tone in the opener, as DeeJay Booth launched a leadoff home run to right field in the bottom of the first. Three straight two-out RBI singles from Tyler Ducksworth, Cam Senior, and Gage Hinnant capped a six-hit inning and gave the Crusaders a 4–0 lead.

The Crusaders extended the advantage to 5–0 in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Jayden Mark, but UT Southern responded with two runs in the third. Carey answered again in the bottom half, with Booth driving in his second run of the day on a single to left.

After a quiet fourth inning, UT Southern plated two runs in the fifth to close the gap. Carey immediately pushed back, scoring twice in the bottom of the inning on RBI hits from Booth and Taylor Walters to regain an 8–4 cushion.

The Firehawks, however, mounted a decisive rally in the sixth. UT Southern sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs, highlighted by Reagan Tomlin's two-run double that tied the game. Cooper Phillips followed with an RBI double down the left-field line before Gage Beckner added an RBI single. Evan Nelson capped the inning by drawing a bases-loaded walk, giving UT Southern its first lead of the day at 9–8. The Firehawks closed out the comeback win by retiring the final six Carey batters.

Game Two

Carey again struck first in game two. Booth reached on a leadoff single, stole second, and later scored on Jayden Mark's two-out RBI double to left field.

UT Southern evened the score in the third after capitalizing on a hit batter and a throwing error. Carson Foote advanced to third on the play before Nelson singled to left to bring him home and make it 1–1.

The Firehawks took control in the fourth inning. Cooper Phillips led off with a single, and following a walk and a fielder's choice, Beckner stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Phillips then stole home to put UT Southern in front, and another Carey defensive miscue allowed Beckner to score later in the inning, extending the lead to 3–1.

The Crusaders mounted their comeback in the sixth. Booth drew a walk and advanced to third on consecutive wild pitches before Walters delivered an RBI single to center. Later in the inning, Hays Carley scored on another wild pitch to tie the game at 3–3.

Both teams were held scoreless over the next two innings as the bullpens kept traffic off the bases. In the bottom of the ninth, Hinnant was hit by a pitch and Weston Wales followed with a single to left. After a fielder's choice erased Hinnant at third, Booth delivered the decisive blow, lining a single down the right-field line to score Wales from second and cap the walk-off victory.

Dylan Wallace earned the win out of the bullpen, tossing four shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out five.

Carey returns to action Tuesday, April 7, hosting Southern University at New Orleans in non-conference play. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Milton Wheeler Field.