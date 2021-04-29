Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, an assault occurred along Memorial Drive-Frontage Road, in the 6000 block of Hwy 49. The victim, a 47-year-old male, was later admitted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the hospital notified the Hattiesburg Police Department of the incident.

According to an official HPD media release, the assault stemmed from an apparent road rage situation.

A video surfaced on social media over the weekend showing a portion of the assault. The 36 second video, filmed by the assailant, shows a man yelling profanities and repeatedly striking another man lying on the side of the road.

The police department said they are aware of the video but offered no further comment. No arrests have been made at the time of this report, and an investigation is still ongoing.