Giraffes and hyenas are preparing to make Hattiesburg their home in just a few short weeks. While the public won’t be able to visit the animals until May 15, the animals will arrive a couple of weeks beforehand to allow for quarantine and time to acclimate to their new surroundings.

“Any animal coming in has to be quarantined and acclimated,” explained Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “As you can imagine, the animals can be nervous and upset. They need to come to know the staff and identify with them as safe, as people who look after them, as someone they are comfortable with. We’ll bring them in very quietly.”

On April 15, Taylor led a group of reporters through the nearly completed exhibits for a behind the scenes tour. First stop was the hyena exhibit. The exhibit features two dens and a wading pool, each with a glass-fronted viewing station.

“Kids will be able to get right up to the glass,” said Taylor.

The zoo has acquired two hyenas, but only one will be here in time for the May 15 unveiling ceremony.

Hyenas are nocturnal and matriarchal so Taylor explained that the separate dens will allow the animals to rest out of view of each other.

He said, “Think of it as having two dogs that have not determined who is in charge yet. They sometimes have to duke it out so we have it where they can go to a cool spot and not see the other one.”

The hyenas will also not be able to see their neighbor Kipling the tiger.

While Kipling is finally getting a long-awaited glass-fronted viewing station of his own, it will be positioned so that neither prey animal will see the other. This, according to Taylor, will keep the animals from posturing and getting aggressive. It will also allow separation between the Asia and Africa exhibits.

The centerpiece of the new expansion, however, is the large giraffe habitat and barn. The new area includes a second concession area with a beautifully covered picnic area and an upper bar and lounge. Weddings and events are already being booked in the new spaces.

Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife, revealed that the zoo is getting two giraffes, a mother and a child, but he would not disclose their names until closer to the unveiling. He said that they hope to acquire a male in the future for possible breeding.

“We are getting our giraffes through a SSP (Species Survival Program),” explained Cumpton. “This is a program that spans the nation and overseas to organizations such as EAZA (European Association of Zoos and Aquaria). It provides us a way to get giraffes from other institutions where we know that the genetic diversity is there, and we are able to keep populations going through all these different institutions.”

The giraffe exhibit consists of an exterior yard with enrichment poles and space for guests to feed them lettuce leaves after they’ve been trained to be comfortable with the interactions. It also features a large barn.

To enter and exit the barn, the giraffes will have to move through a shoot with a scale for daily monitoring of their weight and openings for veterinary care.

Assistant Animal Curator Kristen Moore said, “That shoot is very important, not just for weight but it’s how we will take care of their feet, which is super important for giraffes. We have to make sure that those hoofs stay healthy. We can also do any of our medical care in that shoot. There are optical openings on the sides where we can draw blood if we need to, check out things, or administer medicine.”

In preperation for the giraffes, zoo staff recently banned together to stock the barn with 105 bales of alfalfa hay. The animals will eat about one bale a day so the current supply will last approximately three months.

In the future, guests will get to help load the hay onto a pully system attached to the barn by the train tracks. This interactive element will be a random times as the train passes the barn.

Moore and Cumpton hope that the exhibit will be both a source of entertainment for guests but also a chance for people to learn about the giraffes’ natural home in Africa.

Currently, giraffes are found in 26 different countries. Each of these countries’ flags are on display around the barn area, along with other display details that work to bring their natural home to their Mississippi audience.

“What is really important to us is people having an appreciation for the natural world,” said Taylor. “This might not be an animal that you see in the woods around the house; it is nonetheless important and we should care about their environment.”

“Because of COVID, poaching is up in Africa because they don’t have the resources to protect the animals from it.”

The zoo will also sell conservation bands with proceeds going to support a giraffe preservation.