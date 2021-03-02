The second annual "Cause for Paws" small business expo kicks off at 9am on Saturday, March 6 at the Petal Relay Park. The event will feature a beauty pageant, local vendors, games, raffle and pet adoption drive. Entrance is free to the public.

Proceeds from the expo will benefit the New Hope Animal Rescue Center in Petal. New Hope currently works in partnership with local veterinarians and volunteers, but they set a goal to open their first permanent location in the summer of 2021.

"The amount of neglected, abused and unwanted pets in our area is overwhelming," reads the organization's website. "We want to help lessen the load, educate and find forever homes."

For more information about New Hope, visit their website or the Cause for Paws event page.