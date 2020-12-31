Over the last 5,000 years, the practice of yoga has transitioned from its spiritual roots into a popular form of exercise and meditation.

Many people now use yoga to improve both their physical and mental health, and Daniel Wise, the owner of Power Yoga & Movement in Hattiesburg, said he started yoga classes with a similar goal.

As a former competitive powerlifter and lifelong martial artist, Wise started to suffer from health issues like debilitating back pain and chronic sciatica.

“Eventually (weightlifting and martial arts) begins to wear away at your body,” Wise said. “It got pretty serious, and they wanted to do spinal fusion surgery. I was pretty young, around 30, so I did not want to do that yet. I wanted to do anything I could to avoid it.”

Wise began his journey into yoga at home with some DVDs. He quickly realized, however, that he was limited by his lack of knowledge in technique and alignment. To get better results, Wise began taking classes from Picayune instructor Jim Sones.

“He had a Saturday morning class at 8 a.m. I was often the only person there, so I had basically private lessons for about a year,” Wise said.

Sones recognized Wise’s dedication to his health and his success with yoga. He eventually recommended that he go through teacher training himself.

“I thought he was crazy,” Wise said. “I thought, who would want to take yoga from a powerlifter, a martial arts guy? I had the same preconceived idea that people who did yoga were ballerina dancer ladies. That isn’t correct, but it took me a while to figure that out.”

Eventually, Sones successfully convinced Wise to begin training. Wise later received his teaching certification in 2013 from the Wild Lotus studio in New Orleans.

During his time in New Orleans, he discovered a newer form of yoga called budokon, which combines yoga with martial arts and calisthenics. He immediately went to Miami to learn the style from its creator Cameron Shayne. It’s now a cornerstone of his studio in Hattiesburg.

Budokon offers the same health benefits as other forms of yoga – increased flexibility, improved circulation, pain relief and weight loss – but it also offers better muscle development. Research also suggests that it helps build neural pathways in the brain as the body learns the new movement patterns. These pathways can help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Wise explained that many of the mental health benefits from all forms of yoga, including budokon, begin with learning how to breathe.

“Learning how to breathe correctly is a big focus of what we do,” Wise said. “The word vinyasa (a yoga term) is the idea of linking the movement to the breath. The idea of one movement, one breath is very difficult for people, especially if you get to moving faster. People tend to go back to their normal, shallow lung breaths and breathing through their mouths. It’s more of a stressful breath as opposed to staying focused on that deep belly breath through the nose.”

Psychologists also tout this type of focused breathing as a good practice for mindfulness, which is linked to dramatic reductions in anxiety.

Wise said, “You have to learn to focus on one thing at a time. You have to sit there and focus on your breathing and then your alignment. It takes people out of their normal behavior to automatically respond to their phones, check emails and worry about daily tasks.”

For some people, he added, it might be their only break from that state of constant responsiveness.

In addition to offering budokon, Power Yoga & Movement is also the only hot yoga studio in the area. Wise is skeptical of some of the popular health claims for hot yoga like detoxification through sweating, but he has personally experienced proven benefits like reductions in back pain and inflammation.

“There is a lot of science about how extreme cold and heat have anti-inflammatory effects on your body,” Wise explained. “These hormetic stressors cause a little bit of damage to the body so it can come back stronger. It can slow aging down, help some types of arthritis and do other things like build muscle.”

Wise’s studio uses infrared panels to keep the hot yoga rooms at a constant 105 degrees. He compared it to doing yoga in a sauna. The company that produces the panels, Heating Green, claims this temperature stimulates blood flow, relaxes muscles, increases metabolic rates and detoxifies the body.

According to Wise’s measurements, he burns about 800-1,100 calories per hot yoga class. He compared this to his average burn of only 300 calories with other forms of exercise. This high caloric burn makes the class a very popular option for clients looking to lose weight.

Despite the proven health benefits of yoga, Wise believes many people avoid trying it because of common misconceptions – like his old belief that yoga was only for “ballerina girls.” He explained that popular images on social media perpetuate the stereotypes surrounding who can practice yoga and how they should do it.

“People go to class and think ‘I’m so far behind everybody’ or ‘I’m not good at this,’” Wise said. “While we are practicing as a group, it is a very personal thing. You might have a hurt hamstring or an injury from high school. Every time you come back to practice, however, you are working on that injury. You will get the most out of the practice that you can based on what you have going on with your body. Don’t compare your practice to others; just do your best.”

Wise recommends that clients frequently communicate with their instructors about any physical or medical limitations they may have. Instructors can recommend modifications to positions that can help. He added that beginners shouldn’t be afraid to rest or feel pressured to do everything in a class.

“You have to be intelligent with your practice. It’s not saying, ‘I’m going to go in here and do every ashtanga and go from downward dog to a handstand every sun salutation.’ Some people do that, but that takes years of practice,” Wise explained.

He said his most important tip, however, is to find a supportive environment and keep practicing.

(Photos by Emmalee Bolton)