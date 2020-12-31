Drawing on her own experiences with undiagnosed anxiety, Stephanie Hathorn made a career of helping patients and their families develop skills to address mental health issues.

“My parents didn’t know or have the language to know that (anxiety) was what was happening,” Hathorn said. “When I was 18, they connected me with a therapist. That therapist changed my life. They were an ear for me, they loved on me, they taught me how to manage what I was going through emotionally, and they helped my family to help me. That (experience) just encouraged me to give back to other families.”

Hathorn earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and an alternate route teaching certification from William Carey University. As a teacher, Hathorn was able to work directly with kids that were often facing issues at home. She soon realized, however, that the public school system limited her ability to interact meaningfully with her students’ families.

“My passion is in working with families and kids,” she said. “I love helping parents to parent their kids well, to love on their kids, and to listen to their kids. I love helping families be healthier.”

She went on to earn a master’s degree in family therapy and counseling from Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson in 2010. Like the therapist that impacted her own life, she is now a licensed counselor and a marriage and family therapist.

“It is a gift when we have someone that can come alongside us and help us be better equipped, give us skills and listen to us,” Hathorn said.

These services were already in high demand for Hathorn and her colleagues, but 2020 made these services essential for many Mississippians.

“The biggest issue right now is anxiety and depression,” Hathorn explained. “That was something people were already dealing with, but it’s been a perfect storm with the pandemic, the political climate and racial tensions. Just one of those issues alone is enough to send someone spiraling into anxiety or a depressive state. Having all of that happen simultaneously has exaggerated mental health difficulties for a variety of people.”

This increase in mental health issues is a national trend that is causing a growing strain on health care services trying to meet public needs. According to results from the 2020 Mental Health America Online Screening Program, rates of moderate to severe anxiety and depression symptoms increased in every 8 in 10 people screened. Additionally, 37% of people reported thoughts of suicide. Participants overwhelmingly listed loneliness and isolation as the primary cause of their distress.

Hathorn struggled through helping her clients deal with these issues while also going through them herself.

“There is this odd dynamic of walking with people through the pandemic that I’m also experiencing,” she explained. “It’s such a gift in some ways because I can very much empathize and relate and encourage people that they aren’t alone. There is also, however, that very complicated aspect of getting muddled. I have had to be very careful that I was taking care of myself and talking to my therapist.”

Hathorn continued, “There are such benefits for every human being to sit with another human being and be in a relationship with that person, to have that person listen, give feedback, give their unconditional positive regard, to be nonjudgmental, and to provide a safe space for that individual to speak to hurts and grief and trauma. I just think that is a gift that anybody and everybody needs.”

The two most common forms of talk therapy, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, are cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness. CBT helps people identify their cognitive thought patterns so they can change their responsive behavior, ultimately rewiring pathways in the brain.

Mindfulness, on the other hand, is a preventative practice recommended by NICE that is especially effective for the treatment of depression. According to the Mental Health Foundation, mindfulness techniques can also lead to a 70% reduction in anxiety symptoms.

While Hathorn believes everyone can benefit from therapy, she did clarify that certain things can signal a crucial need for therapeutic services. The most prominent signs are:

• Increasing levels of anxiety.

• Constant worry.

• Feelings of hopelessness.

• Emotions that interfere with your day-to-day function.

She explained that these are signs of bad mental health, and anyone suffering from them should see a doctor or therapist as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, many Americans have unmet mental health needs. The MHA reports that 60% of youth and 23.6% of adults did not receive any mental health care services for identified issues in 2017 and 2018. That number has only continued to grow. During 2020 alone, the MHA saw a 93% increase in requests for services.

Most insurance companies now cover counseling services, but there are also affordable options for people without insurance. Hathorn recommends starting with a website like Psychology Today to look for services offered in your area. Many therapists offer sliding pay scales based on income, and nonprofit centers, like The Shepherd’s Staff where Hathorn works, often offer scholarships for patients in need.

Hathorn said there are also things everyone should be doing to help strengthen and maintain their mental well-being, especially during this difficult time. She offers five tips for strong mental health in the new year:

Connect.

2020 has been a collectively isolating year. While people need to stay as safe as possible, people must find ways to stay connected to other human beings.

“Social distancing may push you to get creative, but connection combats loneliness,” Hathorn said.

Phone and video calls with family and friends, quality time with people in your household, or forming small quarantine groups can help bridge the gap caused by the pandemic. Pets can also help touch-starved individuals recover some feeling of comfort.

Talk about it.

At the very heart of therapy is the ability to share feelings and experiences. People can also receive some of the same benefits by talking with a trusted friend.

Hathorn explained, “Speak about your experiences. Discuss your grief; there is much to grieve over as we say farewell to 2020. Speaking to our experiences allows us to better make sense of what we’ve been through.”

She also said that journaling is a wonderful tool to help people process their thoughts and feelings. It doesn’t have to be perfect or fancy, but a regular journaling practice can go a long way to better mental health.

Stay grounded.

According to Hathorn, “Grounding is a form of reconnecting and bringing oneself back to the present. Anxiety and depression pull us into the past or future in unhealthy ways. Focusing on the present helps our mind and hearts to rest.”

There are many ways for people to refocus themselves and ground themselves in the present moment.

Hathorn recommends activities like exercise, being outdoors in nature, and prayer or meditation.

Even taking a moment to mindfully enjoy a donut is an easy and enjoyable way to pause during your day, she said.

Speak truth.

Similar to the “talk about it” tip, speaking the truth goes deeper into the idea of acknowledging your feelings and experiences.

“Reflecting on simple truths can serve as encouragement and affirmation that can combat worries and fears and emotional lows,” Hathorn explained. “Reflecting repeatedly on something simple as ‘this won’t last forever’ can help to ease heaviness and worry.”

She added that it is important to surround yourself with reminders of your truth – such as Post-It notes, pictures, or scheduled reminders on your phone – and to spend time with others that will be truthful with you. These people are lifelines during difficult times.

Get moving.

“Physical activity is pivotal in ensuring emotional well-being,” Hathorn said. “Move your body, even if it’s in the smallest of ways.”

Certain forms of activity, like yoga or running, can be more mindful than others, but any form of movement provides mental health benefits. Even housework can improve your mood and get your blood flowing.

Hathorn herself makes running a regular part of her self-care routine.

“I love running,” Hathorn said. “I used to run marathons and half-marathons, but I realized that just stressed me out more. Now, I just run for myself. Running is something that helps my anxiety, and it’s a way that I keep myself in check.”

After the uncertainty of 2020, no one knows what to expect in 2021.

Hathorn said her main goal is to remind people that they aren’t alone.

She believes that these tips and possibly a good therapist will go a long way to helping people handle whatever comes their way in the new year.