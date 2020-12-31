Originally from Bessemer, Alabama, Rebecca Chandler has been teaching ballroom dancing since 2005, but it was not until 2011 when she opened her business.

Her studio, Hattiesburg Ballroom & Beyond, is located at 208 West Pine Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

When it first started, only ballroom dancing was offered. Chandler said she was originally located in a building on 28th Avenue, but it felt cold and seemed bigger than what was needed.

“I decided that downtown was where I wanted to be,” she said. “I realized that the space where I am now, there was already a floor in it because it was a dance studio prior to when I was there. We moved into that temporarily thinking, ‘I might find a larger space somewhere else,’ and it just ended up working out.”

Hattiesburg Ballroom & Beyond offers several different styles of partner dances now, such as traditional ballroom and Latin. Salsa, cha-cha, rumba, swing and country-western dancing are also offered.

Chandler chanced upon ballroom dancing when she discovered a flyer at her alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, 15 years ago.

“I came to Hattiesburg in 2003, and I was a dance major at USM and a Dixie Darling for two years,” she said. “In 2005, (that) was my junior year of college. That’s when I got started in ballroom; there was a studio out west that had posted a flyer at USM in the dance department building about instructors needed … they offered to train with no experience necessary.”

The social aspect of ballroom dancing is what drew Chandler in.

She said there were a lot of different types of people she met, such as non-dancers and people who did not grow up dancing.

“The experience I had up until that point was dancing around other dancers,” she said. “So, it was interesting to see people learning how to do it as adults as opposed to growing up in a dance studio.”

Chandler’s studio attracts a variety of people. She said the studio has college-aged kids, older couples, people who are just getting married and retired people.

“At one point years ago, our youngest (patron) was 15 years old, and our oldest was about 80 years old,” she said. “It’s a wide range, and it varies from time to time depending on the season and what people have going on in their lives. We also offer some solo dance classes as well. (They) are easier because we can space out and have a limited number (of people).”

Michael Forster, a professor of social work at USM, has been involved in the ballroom dance community for eight years.

He was attracted to the idea of developing a project called Dance for the Health of It, which unfortunately officially launched about the same time the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“(COVID) kind of threw a monkey wrench into things, but I do have this project and have developed a number of endorsers,” Forster said. “The concept is essentially to connect with the entire community, and anybody who has an interest in promoting health would become an endorser of this project or an affiliate of the project. The benefits associated with the partner dancing or ballroom dancing (are) particularly advantageous to older people because we have now a growing body of research that speaks to pretty much every dimension if you think in terms of holistic health, physical, cognitive, emotional, psychological health, social health and even spiritual health.”

Forster said partner dancing features participants having to coordinate the mental aspect of dancing. He said you have to know what you are doing, thinking through a step even if you are the follower.

There is a mental function, and there is also the physical movement ballroom dancing provides. It is a gentle way to improve flexibility with ballroom dancing not being too hard on older people’s bodies, he noted.

“We’ve actually had people who have been on these really severe joint issues – autoimmune disorders, the whole bit – who have started dancing, and they’ve been able to back off on medications,” Forster said. “Their doctors have said, ‘keep doing whatever you’re doing.’ There’s clearly the physical and mental aspect to it, (but also) the fact that you’re connecting people.”

Chandler said solo dancing can be a little more high-impact and so can partner dancing. Ballroom dancing is a good way to get started with exercise and helps get the heart rate up. Chandler said ballroom dancing eases people into exercise as it starts with slower dances and moves up into the faster-paced ones.

“I have several people that come in to learn new things because they want to warn off any signs of dementia,” she said. “I know people that are dancing with me now whose parents had Alzheimer’s, and they’re trying to combat that as they get older … it just keeps your brain active, learning new steps and how to count music and how to work with a partner.”

One of the biggest challenges ballroom dancers have had is social isolation. Forster said Chandler’s studio is limited in how much partner dancing can be done during the pandemic. The studio cannot have the big monthly social event it used to have.

“As far as group classes go because of COVID, it’s been really difficult to structure any kind of partner class,” Chandler said. “So far what we’ve done is you have to wear a mask, and I can only have 10 participants in class. That’s five couples, and we don’t rotate partners. That’s been the biggest thing, (we) used to before the pandemic, you (could) come even if you did not have a partner because I would line the leaders up on one side and the followers on the other and teach them their parts.”

Pre-pandemic, dancers would rotate from partner to partner until they got an opportunity to dance with everyone in the class. Chandler’s studio now requires dancers to come with their own partners, which has eliminated some people that may have wanted to learn ballroom dancing.

She said for people who are interested in ballroom dance lessons, the easiest way to contact her is to send the Facebook page, Hattiesburg Ballroom & Beyond, a message.

“Usually what will happen is if somebody contacts me via the Facebook message, we’ll chat for a little bit about how classes work and what they’re looking for, whether it’s private lessons or group classes, because private lessons are offered as well,” she said. “Then from there, I typically give out my cellphone number because that’s the easiest way to get in touch with me as far as booking lessons. I usually gauge the classes depending on what level it is.”

Chandler said she starts with basic lessons. She watches throughout the class, seeing if the class can handle a little more difficulty. She then gives participants options so that everybody gets a little bit of a personalized instruction in a group setting.

She believes it is the social aspect of ballroom dancing that attracts people.

“I really think it’s the social aspect … and I think a lot of people want to meet people,” Chandler said. “They want to meet – whether it’s the single person looking to meet another single person or couples that come out, and they’re just looking to make new friends – the social aspect is a big draw. I also think that (a lot of people have) always wanted to do this. It’s usually people like that, they come in looking for lessons, or wedding couples. We have a big draw for weddings.”