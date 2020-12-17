Brewsky’s is hosting a charity concert, called the Jolly Jamboree, at 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 for Hub City Service Dogs.

Hattiesburg native Cadie Calhoun will be performing for the charity event.

Calhoun was living in Nashville but came back to Hattiesburg during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(I thought), I could sit here in my one-bedroom apartment in Nashville, or I could just come back to Mississippi and ride it out down here,” she said. “I (came) back in March, and the longer I was down here, the more I fell in love with the South again.”

Calhoun officially moved back to Hattiesburg in August and performed Facebook Live shows in venues around town. When she moved back, she looked for a local charity to support.

“I wanted (a charity) that touched my heart and one that fired me up,” Calhoun said. “My dad is a board member on Hub City Service Dogs, and he told me about what they are doing. I was 100% on board.”

All the proceeds from the event will go to Hub City Service Dogs, and the concert will mostly be Christmas songs. Calhoun will be performing country songs she wrote and a few covers as well.

The concert is planned to be an hour long.

Admission for the concert is $25, with cocktail attire and a mask being required to enter the venue. The Jolly Jamboree will have a raffle at the end as well as a special surprise raffle. The concert will be released on Christmas Eve on Calhoun’s Facebook page. The social media post will reveal how much money was raised for the charity.

“I want to thank B95 Pine Belt Country and Brewsky’s for their immediate support,” Calhoun said. “They got behind this right away; this shows how supportive this community is when it comes to a good cause.”

Calhoun said there are numerous reasons why people need trained canines. She said there is a demand for these trained canines, and she wants to help out a few families every year if she can.

“You don’t realize how lucky and blessed we are to have good health,” she said. “There are these families out there having to go (through) a lifestyle that is hard to comprehend unless you are living through it.”

For more information about the concert, go to https://bit.ly/DogJamboree or visit Calhoun’s Facebook page.