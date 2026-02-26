MOBILE, Ala. — The William Carey women's golf team opened its spring schedule in dominant fashion, going wire to wire with rounds of 302, 291 and 306 to win the Ram Spring Invite.

The Lady Crusaders took control early behind Taamtond Nivasananda, who shot a 2-over-par 74 to lead after the first round. Gracie Bloom followed closely with a 75 to sit in second. Aiden Haithcock opened with a 76, placing her fourth, while Gracelyn Cooley posted a 77. Pattaramon Ruangrung and Kenley Archer each carded 78s to round out the first round.

Carey surged in the second round, improving its team score by 11 strokes. Nivasananda stayed atop the leaderboard with a steady 73, while Haithcock turned in the tournament's low round with a 1-under 71 to move into a tie for first. Ruangrung climbed the standings with an even-par 72, and Cooley improved by two shots from her opening round.

In the final round, Nivasananda secured medalist honors for her first collegiate victory, finishing at 3 over and winning by three strokes. Ruangrung earned All-Tournament Team honors with a closing 76 to take third, and Haithcock finished fourth, also receiving All-Tournament recognition. Cooley and Bloom tied for fifth, each collecting All-Tournament honors, and Archer capped Carey's dominant showing with a tie for ninth.

The Lady Crusaders return to action Monday, March 16, when they travel to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, for the Firehawk Collegiate, hosted by UT Southern at the RTJ Golf Trail at The Shoals.