MOBILE, Ala. — William Carey posted steady rounds of 294, 293 and 294 to win the Ram Spring Invite by eight strokes.

Ongsa Booncharn led the Crusaders in the opening round with a 1-under 71 to sit in a tie for third. Lorenzo Ligabue followed with an even-par 72 to finish the round in fifth. Chance Elston and Justin Hammett each shot 75, while Aubrey Jones added a 76 to round out the scoring.

Elston provided the highlight of Round 2, firing a WCU career-best 4-under 68 to climb the leaderboard. Ligabue carded a 74, and Jones improved by one stroke from his opening round.

In the final round, Elston closed with a 3-over 75 to finish in a tie for second and earn All-Tournament Team honors. Ligabue matched that runner-up finish with an even-par 72. Booncharn finished just outside the top 10 in 13th place, while Jones tied for 17th. Ethan Holway recorded an even-par final round to place 26th, and Hammett finished 27th.

The Crusaders return to action on Monday, March 9, when they host the Carey Collegiate at Canebrake Country Club.