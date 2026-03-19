The William Carey softball team closed out the weekend in dominant fashion, earning a pair of shutout victories over Point University on Saturday at Joseph & Nancy Fail Field. The Lady Crusaders took game one, 4–0, before cruising to an 11–0 run-rule win in game two.

William Carey broke a scoreless tie in the second inning of the opener and never looked back. After both teams were held hitless in the first, Point threatened in the top of the second when Chelsey Hogsed reached on a bunt single. WCU starter Jayden Sawyer responded by retiring the next three batters to keep the Skyhawks off the scoreboard.

The momentum quickly swung in Carey's favor in the bottom half of the inning. Julia Shaw singled and Kinley Hogue followed with a bunt single to put two runners aboard before Sawyer delivered the decisive blow, launching a three-run home run to left-center to give the Lady Crusaders a 3–0 lead.

William Carey added an insurance run in the fourth inning. Brooklynn Montana worked a walk and moved into scoring position before Anna Grace Shows lined an RBI single to extend the lead to 4–0.

Point made one final push in the seventh inning as Hogsed reached base and later advanced to third following a fielding error and a wild pitch. Sawyer, however, shut the door with a strikeout to end the threat and secure the shutout. Sawyer was dominant in the circle, giving up just one hit in five innings of work with Shaw working the final two innings also allowing only one hit.

The Lady Crusaders carried their momentum into game two, striking first in the bottom of the opening inning. Liz Cross reached base and advanced into scoring position before Shows drove a single through the left side to plate the game's first run.

Carey continued to build its lead in the second inning, plating four runs on four hits. Cross highlighted the frame with a two-run single to left field, while Albanie Fussell added an RBI single to left-center. Hogue capped the inning with another run-scoring hit to push the advantage to 5–0.

William Carey put the game out of reach in the third inning, erupting for six runs. Shaw delivered the key hit with a two-run single to left field, followed by an RBI single from Caroline Lindsey. Hogue continued her strong day at the plate with another RBI, and Sawyer added a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 11–0.

Reanna Nieman was equally impressive in the circle in game two, allowing just one hit over seven innings. Laura Fendley accounted for Point's lone hit with a single in the third inning.

William Carey returns to action on Tuesday, March 24, when the Lady Crusaders host LSU-Alexandria in non-conference play. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Joseph & Nancy Fail Field.