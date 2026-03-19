William Carey rolled to an 11–1 run-rule victory over Brewton Parker on Friday night, breaking the game open with a seven-run surge over the final three innings at Milton Wheeler Field.

Brewton Parker struck first in the opening inning, capitalizing on a pair of singles. Zach Carlton reached base and moved into scoring position before Caleb Strott lined an RBI single to right field to give the Barons an early 1–0 advantage.

The Crusaders wasted little time responding in the bottom half of the frame. Gage Hinnant led off with a single and later came home on Jayden Mark's sacrifice fly, and Taylor Walters followed with an RBI double to put William Carey in front, 2–1.

After a scoreless second inning, Carey began to pull away. In the third, Nic Arender worked a walk and scored when Mark doubled to left-center, extending the lead to 3–1. The Crusaders added another run in the fourth as Tyler Ducksworth reached base and eventually crossed the plate on Franklin Hernandez's RBI single.

William Carey continued to apply pressure in the fifth, scoring two runs after an error put a runner aboard. Hays Carley followed with a single to set up back-to-back sacrifice flies from Mark and Ducksworth, pushing the advantage to 6–1.

The Crusaders made it 7–1 in the sixth without recording a hit, using a walk, a hit-by-pitch, and Arender's sacrifice fly to add to the lead. Carey then put the game out of reach in the seventh, plating four runs on one hit. Cam Senior drove in a run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Hernandez added another sacrifice fly, and the final two runs scored on wild pitches to seal the run-rule victory.

On the mound, Matthew Davis settled in after the opening inning and kept Brewton Parker in check the rest of the way. Davis allowed just a handful of baserunners while striking out nine over seven innings to earn the win.

The Crusaders return to action today, wrapping up the series with a doubleheader beginning at noon at Milton Wheeler Field.