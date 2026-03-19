William Carey rode dominant pitching to a doubleheader sweep of Thomas on Friday at Joseph & Nancy Fail Field, squeezing out a 1–0 victory in game one before cruising to a 5–0 win in the finale.

After Thomas went quietly in the top of the first, Carey manufactured the game's only run without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the frame. Liz Cross worked a leadoff walk and promptly stole second base. Brooklynn Montana laid down a sacrifice bunt and reached safely on a fielding error, allowing Cross to advance to third. Moments later, Montana swiped second, and Cross raced home on the throw to give the Lady Crusaders a 1–0 lead.

From there, both teams settled into a rhythm. Thomas threatened sporadically with their best opportunity coming in the fourth inning when Adams and Herrera reached to load the bases with one out, but WCU escaped unscathed by turning a timely double play.

The Lady Crusader offense was held in check for the remainder of the game, finishing with two hits—a single by Harper Dupre in the fifth inning and a double from Caroline Lindsey in the sixth.

Thomas made a final push in the top of the seventh as Powell singled and a pinch runner moved into scoring position, but Carey starter Ryanne Hornsby held firm, retiring the side to preserve the shutout. Hornsby earned the win, allowing four hits while striking out six.

The nightcap opened with both teams scoreless through the first inning, but Carey broke through in the bottom of the second. After a leadoff flyout, Julia Shaw singled to left to spark the offense. Caroline Lindsey followed with a double to right-center, plating Shaw for the game's first run. Moments later, Anna Grace Shows lined an RBI single through the left side to give the Lady Crusaders a 2–0 advantage.

William Carey added to its lead in the fourth inning by capitalizing on a Thomas error. With the bases loaded and one out, Liz Cross delivered a clutch two-run single, driving in Shaw and Harper Dupre to extend the lead to 4–0. Thomas limited further damage by throwing out a runner at home and retiring the next batter.

The Lady Crusaders tacked on their final run in the fifth inning. Kasia Rodriguez pinch-hit and doubled, then moved to third on a wild pitch before Jayden Sawyer lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 5–0.

Sawyer was in complete control throughout the night in the circle, holding the Nighthawks to just one hit which came in the sixth inning while striking out 15 Thomas batters.

Carey returns to action today against Point University in SSAC play. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at Joseph & Nancy Fail Field.