William Carey claimed the weekend series but came up just short of the sweep, falling 6–5 to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Saturday afternoon at Milton Wheeler Field.

The Crusaders exploded out of the gate with a four-run first inning. Gage Hinnant opened the frame with a double, followed by a walk to DeeJay Booth. Hays Carley then delivered a two-run single to center to put Carey on the board. Jayden Mark and Taylor Walters reached to keep the pressure on, and Cam Senior added an RBI single up the middle. Franklin Hernandez capped the big inning with a bases-loaded walk, giving Carey a 4–0 advantage before a double play ended the threat.

ABAC struggled offensively early, managing just two baserunners through the first four innings. Carey extended its lead in the third when Senior ripped an RBI double down the right-field line to score Walters, pushing the margin to 5–0.

Momentum shifted in the fifth as the Stallions capitalized on a pair of misplays. After a leadoff walk, a fielder's choice and a throwing error moved T. Lee into scoring position. With two outs, Z. Bowman put ABAC on the board with an RBI single, and D. Davis followed with a two-run single to center to cut the deficit to 5–3. Both pitching staffs settled in from there, controlling the middle innings.

ABAC pulled even closer in the eighth. Campbell doubled down the left-field line, and Davis drove him home with another double to trim the Carey lead to 5–4. Reliever Dylan Wallace halted the rally with a pivotal strikeout to strand the tying run.

The ninth inning brought more drama. A walk and a bunt-and-error sequence put Stallion runners on the corners with no outs. Q. Rawls then delivered a go-ahead two-run double to left-center, giving ABAC its first lead at 6–5. Wallace regrouped to retire the next three batters and prevent further damage.

Carey threatened in the bottom of the ninth, putting the tying run aboard with one out, but ABAC pitcher Hodges induced a game-ending double play to seal the Stallions' comeback victory.

William Carey returns to action Friday, March 6, traveling to West Point, Ga., to take on Point University. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.