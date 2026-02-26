MONTGOMERY, Ala. — For the first time since 2017—and the fourth time since joining the SSAC—William Carey is headed to the SSAC Championship Game after earning a hard-fought 84–80 victory over Life University on Friday night.

The Crusaders opened with energy, jumping ahead 5–2 behind a Randarius Hughes layup and a Makeem Roberts three assisted by Anthony Robinson. Life settled in quickly thanks to the interior presence of Shane Stevensen, who scored four straight points to pull the Running Eagles within one.

Hughes responded with back-to-back layups, and a Jamar Jenkins three pushed the Crusaders' lead to 14–8 after five minutes. The momentum continued as Troy Dunn caught fire, knocking down consecutive threes and adding a mid-range jumper during a pivotal stretch that extended Carey's lead to 28–16 with 10 minutes left in the half.

Life answered by attacking the paint. Stevensen and Maurice Wright generated inside looks and frequent trips to the line, keeping the Running Eagles close. A late surge led by Calvin Payton and Stevensen swung the lead briefly in Life's favor, with Payton draining a go-ahead three to make it 36–35 with 2:31 remaining.

But the Crusaders closed the half with authority. Malik Franklin scored six straight points—including four at the free-throw line and a contested jumper—to send Carey into the break holding a 42–36 advantage.

Life came out aggressive to start the second half. Stevensen scored immediately, followed by a Wright transition layup and a Josh Baugher put-back that trimmed the deficit to one. But Carey regrouped quickly. Franklin, Roberts, and Dunn steadied the offense, and a sequence featuring Roberts at the line, a Dunn jumper, and another Roberts three rebuilt a 52–45 lead with 14 minutes remaining.

The Running Eagles continued to push, eventually cutting the margin to 68–64 with five minutes left. Payton knocked down three straight free throws to make it 71–70 with three minutes remaining, but Robinson delivered a crucial kick-out three at the 2:47 mark to restore a four-point cushion. Layups from Dunn and Roberts stretched the lead to eight.

Life mounted one final charge. A Stevensen layup with 1:42 remaining sparked a 10–4 run, and a bucket from Hall made it 82–80 in the final seconds. But Franklin, as he had all night, delivered in the clutch—knocking down two free throws to secure the 84–80 win.

Franklin followed up his 35-point performance on Thursday with another standout effort, finishing with 30 points. Roberts and Dunn added 14 each, while Hughes contributed 11.

With the win, William Carey advances to the SSAC Championship Game, where the Crusaders will face Dalton State. Tip-off is set for Saturday, February 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.