The Hattiesburg Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into a shooting that occured around midnight on Friday, May 21 in a parking lot of the 2400 block of West 4th Street. The incident allegedly stemmed from a verbal altercation. Two individuals were injured and admitted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, no other injuries were reported.

Officers have issued a B.O.L.O for two individuals wanted for questioning: Demarco Charles Griffith (20) and Dominez Williams (26).

Early reports listed a Lamar County man, Demichael Davenport (25), as a suspect, but officers later determined that individuals involved in the incident had falsely provided Davenport’s name. Police issued an update around 10:30 a.m. clearing Davenport of the investigation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Griffith and/or Williams, please contact the Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.