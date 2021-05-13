The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Johnnie Williams, 25, of Hattiesburg around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday night on charges in connection with a shooting at 1500 Country Club Road, Pineview Apartments earlier in the evening. Williams is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

Officers responded to the incident around 6:45 p.m. after a local hospital notified police that a 42-year-old male was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The injuries were non-life threatening.

According to reports, the shooting occured after an argument escalated between the men, who are known acquaintances. Williams later turned himself in and was booked in the Forrest County Jail.