William Carey University has been selected as College Raptor’s 2023 “Best in the U.S. Hidden Gem” for the state of Mississippi.

“We’re glad to be recognized with a ‘Best in the U.S.’ award – received by only one college or university in each state. It serves as a reminder of the service William Carey provides to our students and our community,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett.

“We are in good company with other schools across the country who have been recognized at this level. It’s one more indication that Carey is gaining a national presence.”

WCU also won a “Southeast U.S. Hidden Gem” award for the sixth consecutive year.

College Raptor is a leading college planning platform that helps people explore the best college options for their family. Its Hidden Gem awards are based on a combination of factors, including retention rates, graduation rates, student-to-faculty ratio, endowment per student, selectivity, campus diversity and other key metrics as reported via the National Center for Education Statistics for the most recently available enrollment year.

“At College Raptor we recognize the challenges many students and families face when creating their college application lists,” said William Staib, co-founder and CEO, College Raptor.

“With our 2023 Hidden Gem Colleges, we chose to highlight great schools like William Carey that are worth exploring for their academic, financial, and social fit.”

