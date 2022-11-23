College enrollment is declining nationwide, but William Carey University is an exception. WCU posted a modest increase in fall 2022 – but it was enough to break enrollment records for a third straight year.

According to a report released in September by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the national decline in undergraduate enrollment has slowed to nearly pre-pandemic rates. Higher education institutions lost 1.1 percent of undergraduates this fall, leading to a two-year decline of 4.2 percent since 2020. Graduate enrollment declined 1 percent.

But at William Carey, enrollment grew more than 7 percent during the pandemic years – from 5,260 students in fall 2020 to 5,641 students in fall 2022.

“We are particularly thankful to our students. William Carey graduated a record number of students during the 2021-22 academic year and it was wonderful to honor their achievements during in-person commencement ceremonies again,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett.

“I’m also proud of the hard work of our faculty and staff who attract wonderful students to our campuses. We’re excited to see what fall 2023 will bring when we roll out 40 percent increases in academic scholarships and free textbooks for undergraduate students.”

WCU departments showing significant growth include the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Winters School of Music, and Health/Physical Education.

To learn more about William Carey University, visit www.wmcarey.edu.