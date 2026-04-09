William Carey University has honored one of its forebearers with the rededication of Mississippi Woman’s College Heritage Plaza.

Mississippi Woman’s College operated at the same location as present-day William Carey University from 1911 until 1940 – when it closed and provided housing to Camp Shelby personnel during World War II. Decades later, WCU honored its predecessor with the first Mississippi Woman’s College Heritage Plaza – dedicated in 2007 and destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in 2017.

William Carey University marked the completion of a new, larger Mississippi Woman’s College Heritage Plaza with a rededication ceremony on March 27.

“For generations, the legacy of Mississippi Woman’s College has lived on through its graduates whose lives of faith, service, leadership, and scholarship helped shape not only our institution but communities across Mississippi and beyond,” said Karen Golson, WCU director of advancement.

“Now, as William Carey University, we remain deeply grateful for the foundation built by Mississippi Woman's College and the women who carried its mission into the world.”

Just as the first plaza, construction was made possible by a generous gift by the Gillespie family in honor of Margaret Lou Hemeter Gillespie, a 1931 alumna of Mississippi Woman’s College.