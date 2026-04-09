United Way of Southeast Mississippi is partnering with the Hattiesburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Mississippi State University Extension Office, Mississippi State Department of Health, and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative to host its annual Community Baby Shower on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.

Sponsored by Forrest General Hospital Women and Children’s Services and Forrest County Board of Supervisors, this event provides educational resources to prevent infant and maternal mortality, as well as a gift bag and refreshments for every mother in attendance. Guests will hear from speakers regarding safe sleep practices, infant car seat safety, infant CPR, and infant feeding recommendations, and will visit with informational vendors. The media is invited to attend. The event serves expectant and new mothers (with children under 12 months old) living in Forrest, Lamar, Marion, and Perry counties. Registration is not required; supplies are limited to the first 100 mothers in attendance. Know a new or expectant mom in Forrest, Lamar, Marion, or Perry County? Share this event with her! Walk-ins are welcome, and it's completely free.

WHAT: Community Baby Shower

WHEN: Tuesday, April 14, 2026 // 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center (220 W. Front Street), Hattiesburg, MS

WHO: Pregnant women and parents of children less than 12 months of age who are residents of Forrest, Lamar, Marion, or Perry County

WHY: Mississippi has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the nation. This free event equips Pine Belt families with life-saving knowledge and resources.