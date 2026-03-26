William Carey University’s School of Education will launch the “Investing in Teacher Assistants Initiative” this summer, with help from a $300,000 grant from Mississippi’s Robert M. Hearin Foundation.

The initiative will help teacher assistants earn their bachelor’s degrees and become fully accredited classroom teachers through a combination of tuition assistance, flexible course delivery, and mentoring to support their efforts.

“With more than 3,000 teacher vacancies in Mississippi, we need effective classroom teachers now more than ever. WCU has been educating teachers for more than a century – and it’s a leader in fighting the teacher shortage,” said WCU President Ben Burnett.

“This teacher assistant program is an excellent way to help people who are already working in our classrooms finish their degrees in a flexible, affordable manner. We are thrilled to receive these funds to improve Mississippi schools.”

Established in 1965, the Hearin Foundation supports higher education and health-related causes.

“This initiative can transform para-professionals into certified teachers who remain in their home communities, fill high-demand jobs, improve educational quality, and strengthen the economic foundation of rural communities,” said Dr. Teresa Poole, dean of the WCU School of Education.

Graduates of the WCU School of Education routinely exceed the state scoring average on the PRAXIS licensure exams. Niche.com ranks the WCU School of Education the No. 1 Best College for Education in Mississippi – and in the top 10 nationwide.

For more information, call (601) 318-6266.