The University of Southern Mississippi School of Music will host the Brass Symposium April 17-18 in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center, welcoming high school and collegiate brass musicians, educators and music enthusiasts for two days of performances, masterclasses and professional development.

Guest artists include Ryan Gardner (trumpet), Shawn Hagen (horn), Douglas Yeo (bass trombone), Gail Robertson (euphonium) and Stacy Baker (tuba). Along with Southern Miss brass faculty, they will lead sessions focused on musical performance, audition and competition preparation, historical brass traditions, entrepreneurship and wellness.

Programming will include masterclasses, panel discussions, ensemble showcases, vendor exhibits and performance opportunities for participating ensembles and individuals. The event will conclude with a finale concert featuring guest artists and a mass brass ensemble.

Participants may register for one or both days of the symposium. Registration information, updates and full event details can be found on the Brass Symposium website.