Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is accepting applications for the 2026-2027 Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council (MAYC) now through Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Established in 2021, the MAYC is comprised of youth leaders from around the state. Its goal is to provide motivated high school students with meaningful, hands-on experiences that promote leadership development, career exploration and workforce readiness within Mississippi’s agricultural industry.

“The Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council is an important investment in the future of our state, and we are proud to continue to build on its success,” said Commissioner Gipson. “As part of this unique Council, students gain firsthand exposure to the agriculture industry, connect with leaders, and develop leadership and career skills that will serve them well in the years ahead. By helping our young people better understand the diverse opportunities in agriculture, we’re also helping prepare the next generation of leaders who will support and strengthen Mississippi’s number one industry. I encourage any students with an interest in agriculture to apply.”

Eligibility Requirements:

Students must be current high school juniors who will serve during their senior year.

Students must be enrolled in a public, private or homeschool program.

Students must demonstrate a strong interest, passion and/or experiences in agriculture.

MAYC applications can be found online at https://agnet.mdac.ms.gov/YouthCouncil/. All applications are due by Wednesday, April 15, and semifinalists will be notified by Friday, April 17. Final interviews will be held virtually, and 12-15 youth leaders will be chosen for the Council in May.

For more information about the Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council, visit www.mdac.ms.gov/mayc or contact Peyton Pierce at Peyton@mdac.ms.gov.