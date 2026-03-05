WEST POINT, Ga. – William Carey opened its three-game road series at Point University with a dominant doubleheader sweep on Friday, taking game one 12–3 before powering to a 14–10 victory in game two.

After a quiet first inning, the Crusaders erupted for eight runs in the top of the second to seize full control. Taylor Walters and Cam Senior reached with back-to-back singles, setting up Franklin Hernandez, who blasted a three-run homer to center to break the game open.

Moments later, Alan McClean followed with a solo shot to push the lead to 4–0. The offense kept rolling as Gage Hinnant singled, DeeJay Booth doubled, and a passed ball allowed another run to score. Hays Carley added an RBI single, and two more unearned runs crossed following a Point error, extending the advantage to 8–0.

Point scratched across an unearned run in the third, but Carey starter Matthew Davis stayed in control while the Crusader defense backed him throughout. WCU tacked on another run in the sixth when Weston Wales stole two bases and scored on an error to make it 9–1.

Carey put the game out of reach in the seventh with a three-run inning. After Tyler Ducksworth was hit by a pitch, Jayden Mark launched a two-run homer, and Walters later delivered an RBI single to score Carley, who had doubled earlier in the frame.

Point added single runs in the sixth and seventh, but Davis shut the door with a strikeout to end the game and seal the 12–3 victory.

A late offensive outburst carried William Carey to a 14–10 win in game two, breaking open what had been a tight contest through six innings.

The Crusaders struck first on an RBI single from Carley in the opening frame. Point answered immediately, and the teams traded momentum early. Carley drove in another run in the third, and Hernandez added a solo homer in the fourth to push Carey ahead 3–1.

Point responded with two runs in the bottom half to tie the game, then took its first lead in the sixth on a two-run double by Arwin Burgos, making it 5–3.

But the turning point came in the top of the seventh, when the Crusaders erupted for 10 runs on five hits, capitalizing on walks, defensive miscues, and timely swings. Carley started the surge with an RBI single by Carley, followed by an RBI double from Walters. After a walk to Senior loaded the bases, Hernandez delivered the crushing blow—a bases-clearing double to left.

A wild pitch brought home another run, Booth drove in two with a double to center, Mark added an RBI on a fielder's choice, and another error allowed the final run of the inning, giving Carey a commanding 13–5 lead.

Point mounted a four-run push in the eighth—helped by two Crusader errors and a two-run double from Brady Bye—but the rally fell short. Carey held firm in the ninth, working around two walks to secure the sweep.

William Carey closes the series on Saturday with a single game scheduled for 12:00 p.m.