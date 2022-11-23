William Carey University Theatre will present its annual children’s play, “Tarradiddle Tales,” Dec. 8 – 10 at Joe & Virginia Tatum Theatre in Hattiesburg. Curtain time is 7 p.m. on Dec. 8-9; Saturday matinee on Dec. 10 starts at 2 p.m.

This play takes the audience around the world to experience stories with origins in Mexico, South and Western Africa, the Sudan, and Denmark. Tarradiddle means “not quite true,” which means a tarradiddle tale is a story that is kind-of true and kind-of made up.

The production is directed by O. L. Quave, WCU professor emeritus of theatre and communication.

“When children experience storytelling, whether they read it or have it read to them, or in this case, see it acted out for them, they realize so much about the world and their place in it. These stories not only represent the culture of the places where they were created – but connect children to each other around the world,” Quave said.

The play first transports its audience to Mexico for a story called “The Donkey Rider.” This is followed by a story from the Bantu people of West and Southern Africa called “The Magic Tree,” and the Northeast African country of Sudan where “Caps for Sale” originated. The final destination is Denmark, the home of fairy tales, for “Peter the Fool.”

Like most fairy tales, these stories teach lessons – including that no matter what you, do some people are never satisfied; you can’t please all of the people all of the time; and sometimes only your brain can get you out of trouble.

The cast is made up of William Carey students who play multiple characters in this whimsical worldwide adventure:

Elissa Colombo of Chester, N.H.

Elaina Dunning of Gulfport

Zachary Felton of Roxie

Caleb Horton of Columbus

Avery Johnson of Hattiesburg

Malayna Knapp of Ocean Springs

Joshua Luther of Memphis, Tenn.

Jeremiah Quiroz of Picayune

Madison White of McComb

WCU theatre faculty member Dewey Douglas is technical and scenic designer. Meghan Harries of Oxford is stage manager. Costume designer is Mackenzie Charles of McComb. Lighting designers are Sierra McCairn of Ocean Springs and Eli Parker of Purvis. Sound designer is Jeremiah Quiroz. Properties designer is Malayna Knapp.

“Tarradiddle Tales” is by Flora Atkin, an American playwright and theatre director who wrote at least 10 plays for young audiences.

The William Carey Theatre box office will open starting Dec. 5. Hours are Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and one hour before each performance. Tickets are $5 each. WCU students admitted free of charge. For reservations, call (601) 318-6221.