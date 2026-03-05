Dr. Alicia Purvis, new dean of the College of Health Sciences at William Carey University, is a medical professional of wide experience – but the thing she’s most proud of is leading the development of WCU’s hybrid nursing programs.

“You have to keep up because healthcare doesn’t stand still. People working in medical fields are life-long learners because they have a drive to improve care for their patients,” Purvis said.

“Hybrid healthcare programs make it possible for students to earn new degrees through a combination of online coursework and in-person clinical training. That flexibility allows them to balance their school, work and home lives.”

Purvis said innovative programs are important in light of Mississippi’s long-standing challenges in access to health services – especially in rural areas, where there are widespread shortages of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

A nurse for more than 20 years, Purvis has worked in emergency rooms and critical care units, as well as healthcare administration. She has served on academic and hospital committees, at both the local and state level, working to improve healthcare in Mississippi.

She earned master’s and doctoral degrees in nursing at William Carey University and accepted an administrative position at the WCU School of Nursing in 2016. By 2019, she was the dean of nursing.

“I’ve worked and taught at many schools and hospitals, but Carey feels like home to me. As I step into a new role as dean of the WCU College of Health Sciences, my goal is to keep our focus on what truly matters – supporting our students and faculty and strengthening our community partnerships,” Purvis said.

“I’m excited to work alongside our faculty and staff to build connections and create opportunities to help our students thrive. We have a strong foundation, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

As dean of the College of Health Sciences, Purvis oversees the nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, health information management, and health professions programs.