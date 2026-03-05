The Petal School District (PSD) is excited to announce several leadership updates for the 2026–27 school year, reflecting the district’s continued commitment to excellence and growth across all campuses.

Dr. Joel Bowman will transition from his current role as Principal of Petal Middle School (PMS)/Co-Athletics Director to

become the district’s permanent Athletics Director. He brings 17 years of experience in education, including nine years as

a secondary level building administrator with the PSD. He has also worked as a teacher and head baseball coach in the

Stone County School District and as an instructor at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. With his competitive

spirit, dedication to student success, and positive investment in people, Dr. Bowman is well-equipped to lead the district’s

athletic programs into the future.

Ashley Harvey has been named Principal of PMS. With 19 years in education, Mrs. Harvey has spent the past nine years

serving the PSD in a variety of impactful leadership roles, including Assistant Principal at Petal Primary, Assistant

Principal and Principal at Petal Upper Elementary (PUE), and leader of our Petal+ programs. Her steady leadership,

collaborative spirit, and strong commitment to students and staff have made a positive impact across multiple campuses.

Before joining Petal, she served two and a half years as a building-level administrator in the Mobile County Public School

System after spending eight years teaching at the middle school level. She brings a depth of experience and passion for

student success that positions her well to lead at PMS.

Jennifer Goldman will assume the role of Principal at PUE. Mrs. Goldman is a 17-year educator who has worked at

various schools across the state and has been a valued member of the district for eight years. During her time in Petal,

she has served as a Petal High School (PHS) English teacher, Professional Learning Community (PLC) Leader, and

Assistant Principal at PUE for the past two years. Her knowledge of the campus, leadership experience, and dedication to

student achievement will support a seamless transition and continued academic excellence.

At PHS, Scott Tyson will serve as Director of Career and Technical Education in addition to his role as Assistant Principal.

A 13-year educator, Mr. Tyson brings extensive experience to this expanded role. Prior to joining the PSD in 2022, he

served as a building-level administrator in Stone County and as a teacher, coach, and building-level administrator in

Jones County. Since coming to PSD, he has served as an Assistant Principal and coach at PHS. In his expanded role, he

will strengthen career and technical education opportunities while supporting students and staff at PHS.

“These leadership transitions reflect the strength of our team and the depth of talent within the Petal School District,” said

Dr. Matt Dillon, Superintendent of Schools. “Each of these individuals has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to

our students, staff, and community. I am confident they will continue to build on our tradition of excellence and lead their

campuses and programs with integrity and purpose.”

The PSD looks forward to the 2026–27 school year and the continued positive impact of these leaders across our

schools.