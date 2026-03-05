Reception 2:00-3:30 pm, Sunday March 8, 2026

University Baptist Church, 3200 West Arlington Loop, Hattiesburg

Black history is American history, and that is especially true in Hattiesburg where the Mobile Street Community has been a key part of the city for over 125 years. The paintings currently on exhibit in the Downey Gallery celebrate the Mobile Street Renaissance Festival. The Festival in turn celebrates the residents of that community for their courage and resilience and for the example they set for us all.

Our special guest at the Reception will be Irene Williams-Jones. Irene is a graduate of the Hattiesburg Public Schools; she worked many years for the district; she lives in the Mobile-Bouie Neighborhood; and she is a life-long member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.