Former washerwoman and nationally renowned philanthropist, Oseola McCarty will have a museum depicting her life and legacy opened on her birthdate, Saturday, March 7th in Hattiesburg. Following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m., the Oseola McCarty House museum will open to the public for the first time. The museum is located in Ms. McCarty’s restored home, which is in the Sixth Street Museum District of Hattiesburg. The museum depicts the life and legacy of McCarty, a washerwoman who saved her earnings and donated them to The University of Southern Mississippi to create scholarships that would afford students the opportunity to attend college – a chance she never had.

The Oseola McCarty House museum is an attraction of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission presented by The University of Southern Mississippi. The museum is a part of the Sixth Street Museum District located at 310 E. Sixth Street.

Oseola McCarty

Oseola McCarty was born on March 7, 1908, in Wayne County, Mississippi. Around 1916, she moved to Hattiesburg and lived with her mother, grandmother and aunt. She attended Eureka Elementary School before having to drop out in the sixth grade to help care for her sick aunt. It was always her dream to finish school; however, work took precedence. Ms. McCarty joined in the family business of washing and ironing clothes at a young age. This work took place in her family home, a small wood frame house. She learned at an early age the importance of saving her money. As a child, she saved money by keeping it in her doll buggy. Later in life, she established an account with Trustmark Bank where she invested much of her earnings in CDs.

By 1967, Oseola McCarty’s grandmother, mother, and aunt had passed away, leaving her to live alone for the remainder of her life. McCarty was driven by her faith, which helped her navigate life in both good times and bad. McCarty continued to live frugally, only spending money on necessities.

In 1994, Ms. McCarty retired due to arthritis. Shortly thereafter, friends at Trustmark Bank encouraged her to establish plans for her life savings. She established an irrevocable trust and to everyone’s surprise, Oseola McCarty wanted to donate the majority of her savings, approximately $150,000, to The University of Southern Mississippi.

Word about her generosity began to spread worldwide, inspiring immediate donations to the Oseola McCarty Scholarship Fund and gaining attention from notable people/organizations.

Ms. McCarty was awarded an honorary doctorate from Harvard University in 1996, and in 1998 she became the first recipient of an honorary doctorate from The University of Southern Mississippi. Ms. McCarty became an instant celebrity making appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show, the David Letterman Show, the Today Show and she received numerous awards including the Presidential Citizens Medal from former President Clinton.

Ms. McCarty died on September 26, 1999. Her legacy lives on in the Oseola McCarty Scholarship Endowment, and with the opening of the Oseola McCarty House museum, her life story will continue to be told.

Oseola McCarty House

In December of 2016, Hattiesburg Convention Commissioner and former Director of Public Relations for the University of Southern Mississippi, William E. “Bud” Kirkpatrick asked Rick Taylor, Executive Director for the Commission, to go for a ride. They headed towards downtown Hattiesburg when Bud detoured into a neighborhood near Hattiesburg High School. At 540 Miller Street, he pointed out a small white house with maroon trim. It was the former house of Oseola McCarty.

There was a yellow sign tacked to the screen door. It was a notice of a tax sale. Bud said, “We need to save it.”

The house was the center of her business. It was the center of her life. It was her home. It was an important artifact of her story that reflected her work ethic, frugality and faith. Her home needed to be preserved so that future generations would know of this humble woman who reminded a nation of the importance of investing in future generations.

From this introduction, the staff of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission set about the task of preserving and restoring Ms. McCarty’s house. In 2019, the HCC moved the house to the Sixth Street Museum District. The house has now been restored as it was when Ms. McCarty lived in it. The outside laundry area has been recreated so that future generations can fully appreciate the effort Ms. McCarty put into her work. Museum displays have been installed to tell the powerful story of her life, her gift, and the public reaction to her choice to give much of her life savings so that others may have the education she had to forego.

Oseola McCarty Scholarship Endowment

The Oseola McCarty Scholarship Endowment at The University of Southern Mississippi is awarded to students with financial need who represent an underserved population and who graduated from a public school in the Hattiesburg and/or South Mississippi area.

Ms. McCarty and the impact on the 133 students who have benefited from her generosity, has inspired people to continue contributing to the scholarship for 30 years. In March of 2025, The University of Southern Mississippi Foundation announced a significant milestone in the legacy of Oseola McCarty: the scholarship endowment reached $1 million corpus.

With a corpus of $1 million, twenty Oseola McCarty scholars will receive $2,000 annually toward their education.