BankFirst Financial Services (“BankFirst” or “Bank”) is pleased to announce the addition of Garren Berry, who has joined BankFirst as a Commercial Lender.

Berry began his banking career in 2022 and brings several years of experience in relationship-based financial services. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

A native of Petal, Mississippi, Berry now resides in Hattiesburg with his wife, Macie Berry, and their 10-month-old daughter, Adlen. He and his family are members of St. Fabian Catholic Church.

“We are excited to welcome Garren to the BankFirst team,” said Kris Mangum, South Mississippi Regional Bank President. “His commitment to serving customers and strengthening relationships across the Pine Belt area aligns perfectly with our mission as a community-focused bank.”

In his new role, Berry will focus on supporting commercial customers throughout the Hattiesburg and surrounding markets, helping local businesses grow and thrive.