William Carey University’s second class of LPN to BSN Advanced Placement Hybrid graduates has matched the inaugural cohort’s 100 percent, first time pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination.

All nursing graduates in the U.S. must pass the NCLEX exam before receiving a license to practice from their state boards of nursing.

Kelly Williamson, WCU dean of nursing, said the achievement reflects more than strong scores.

“Our students’ success shows the strength of a curriculum that is rigorous and aligned with real-world nursing practice. The faculty prepare our students not just to pass an exam – but to think critically, practice safely, and lead with confidence,” Williamson said.

Launched in 2023, the LPN-to-BSN Advanced Placement program helps licensed practical nurses accelerate their path to a bachelor’s degree and registered nurse licensure. The hybrid format combines online coursework with in-person clinical training. It offers both full-time and part-time options, allowing students to balance their school, work and home lives.

The inaugural class graduated in February 2025. The second graduating class included 36 students from across Mississippi, completing the program in August 2025.

“These programs are not just academic offerings—they are workforce solutions. They honor experience, remove unnecessary barriers, and ensure Mississippi has a strong, adaptable, and highly prepared nursing workforce where it is needed most,” Williamson said.

The LPN to BSN Advanced Placement degree is one of several hybrid nursing options available to students at WCU’s Hattiesburg, Biloxi and Baton Rouge campuses.

For information, visit wmcarey.edu/nursing.