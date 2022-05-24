William Carey University has inducted new members into the Mississippi Beta chapter of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society. The ceremony was held this spring at King Student Center. Membership in Alpha Chi is limited to no more than 10 percent of a school’s junior, senior, and graduate class members. Carey students must have at least a 3.7 grade point average on the 4.0 scale to qualify for membership.
Lead faculty sponsor is Dr. Read Diket. Other co-sponsors are Dr. Bennie Crockett, Dr. Randall Harris, Dr. Tom Richardson, Dr. Everett Roark and Dolores O’Mary.
WCU congratulates these new Alpha Chi members:
Bailey Adkins of Biloxi
Brianna Maree Aultman of Raymond
Michael Belcher of Meridian
Mollie Brockway of Hattiesburg
Rachel Broyles of Dothan, Ala.
Peyton Champion of Satsuma, Ala.
Kalyn Chandler of Hattiesburg
Carson Clark of State Line
Sarah Crowsey of Hattiesburg
Noah Cuevas of Gulfport
Hannah Davis of Brookhaven
Trevor Davis of Brookhaven
Alexandra Dawson of Abita Springs, La.
Endia Dees of Gulfport
Elizabeth DeWitt of Gilboa, N.Y.
Anna Dribus of Hattiesburg
Fernando Duron of Wilmer, Ala.
Kaylin Easterling of Mendenhall
Rachel Farnham of Bogue Chitto
Jessica Flowers of Gallion, Ala.
Corinne Fraley of Roslyn, Penn.
Madison Gieger of Laurel
Andrew Gillim of Hattiesburg
Thomas Giordano of Morrisville, Penn.
Lance Hall of Charlotte, N.C.
Exa Faith Havard of Lucedale
Wayne Herring of Sandy Hook
Grace Hester of Hattiesburg
Kailey Holland of Lucedale
Elaina Hollis of Foxworth
Lydia Hoodless of Loxley, Ala.
Brooklyn Howe of Carriere
Abigail Johnson of Marion Junction, Ala.
Zalee King of Perkinston
Daniil Klimov of Villajoyosa, Spain
Patricia Lopez of Getafe, Spain
Sarena Lott of Carriere
Josie Lyons of Wiggins
Gaby Maldonado of Long Beach
Alysen Matthews of Mobile, Ala.
Caleb McCord of Mt. Olive
Darian McCord of Mt. Olive
Jasmine McGill of Heidelberg
Thomas Modhu of Chittagong, Bangladesh
Maggie Morgan of Hattiesburg
Dawson Mowry of Sumrall
Nikolas Murray of Sumrall
Ceanna Nichols of Sumrall
Danielle Palmisano of Carriere
Savannah Peden of Sumrall
Sage Pendergrass of Sumrall
Karrington Perkins of Kiln
Jessica Pulivarthi of Meridian
Ashlynn Ruble of Owens Cross Roads, Ala.
Claire Reeves of Polkville
Nikki Raines of Richland
Jonathan Shelby of Sandy Hook
Melinda Slay of Florence
Cassidy Smith of Neely
Skylah Smith of Waynesboro
Sara Snider of Slidell, La.
Allison Valencia of Indian Trail, N.C.
Madison Webb of Hattiesburg
Caitlin West of Taylorsville
Alanna Wiest of Silverhill, Ala.
Anna Woods of Seguin, Texas