William Carey University has inducted new members into the Mississippi Beta chapter of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society. The ceremony was held this spring at King Student Center. Membership in Alpha Chi is limited to no more than 10 percent of a school’s junior, senior, and graduate class members. Carey students must have at least a 3.7 grade point average on the 4.0 scale to qualify for membership.

Lead faculty sponsor is Dr. Read Diket. Other co-sponsors are Dr. Bennie Crockett, Dr. Randall Harris, Dr. Tom Richardson, Dr. Everett Roark and Dolores O’Mary.

WCU congratulates these new Alpha Chi members:

Bailey Adkins of Biloxi

Brianna Maree Aultman of Raymond

Michael Belcher of Meridian

Mollie Brockway of Hattiesburg

Rachel Broyles of Dothan, Ala.

Peyton Champion of Satsuma, Ala.

Kalyn Chandler of Hattiesburg

Carson Clark of State Line

Sarah Crowsey of Hattiesburg

Noah Cuevas of Gulfport

Hannah Davis of Brookhaven

Trevor Davis of Brookhaven

Alexandra Dawson of Abita Springs, La.

Endia Dees of Gulfport

Elizabeth DeWitt of Gilboa, N.Y.

Anna Dribus of Hattiesburg

Fernando Duron of Wilmer, Ala.

Kaylin Easterling of Mendenhall

Rachel Farnham of Bogue Chitto

Jessica Flowers of Gallion, Ala.

Corinne Fraley of Roslyn, Penn.

Madison Gieger of Laurel

Andrew Gillim of Hattiesburg

Thomas Giordano of Morrisville, Penn.

Lance Hall of Charlotte, N.C.

Exa Faith Havard of Lucedale

Wayne Herring of Sandy Hook

Grace Hester of Hattiesburg

Kailey Holland of Lucedale

Elaina Hollis of Foxworth

Lydia Hoodless of Loxley, Ala.

Brooklyn Howe of Carriere

Abigail Johnson of Marion Junction, Ala.

Zalee King of Perkinston

Daniil Klimov of Villajoyosa, Spain

Patricia Lopez of Getafe, Spain

Sarena Lott of Carriere

Josie Lyons of Wiggins

Gaby Maldonado of Long Beach

Alysen Matthews of Mobile, Ala.

Caleb McCord of Mt. Olive

Darian McCord of Mt. Olive

Jasmine McGill of Heidelberg

Thomas Modhu of Chittagong, Bangladesh

Maggie Morgan of Hattiesburg

Dawson Mowry of Sumrall

Nikolas Murray of Sumrall

Ceanna Nichols of Sumrall

Danielle Palmisano of Carriere

Savannah Peden of Sumrall

Sage Pendergrass of Sumrall

Karrington Perkins of Kiln

Jessica Pulivarthi of Meridian

Ashlynn Ruble of Owens Cross Roads, Ala.

Claire Reeves of Polkville

Nikki Raines of Richland

Jonathan Shelby of Sandy Hook

Melinda Slay of Florence

Cassidy Smith of Neely

Skylah Smith of Waynesboro

Sara Snider of Slidell, La.

Allison Valencia of Indian Trail, N.C.

Madison Webb of Hattiesburg

Caitlin West of Taylorsville

Alanna Wiest of Silverhill, Ala.

Anna Woods of Seguin, Texas