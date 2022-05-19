William Carey University will offer summer classes at its Hattiesburg, Tradition and Baton Rouge, La., locations.

“Summer is an excellent time to take college classes. William Carey’s various term offerings allow students to start or continue their academic program and still have space in the season for some downtime if they choose,” said Meagan Smith, admissions director.

Full summer term: Classes for the 10-week, summer term start Tuesday, May 31. Walk-in registration will be May 26. Late registration will be May 31 - June 3. The summer term ends Aug. 4.

Five-week terms: William Carey’s summer options also include two five-week terms:

The first five-week term runs May 31 - July 1. Walk-in registration will be May 26. Late registration will be May 31 - June 2.

The second five-week term runs July 5 - Aug. 4. Students are encouraged to register for this term during general registration on May 26 — but late registration is available July 4-6.

If you don’t want to wait, early registration by appointment is open now! The first step for new students is to apply for admission here, www.wmcarey.edu/admissions. Then contact the Office of Admissions to get instructions about your next steps.

Prospective students with questions can contact: