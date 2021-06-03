About four years ago, officials from the City of Hattiesburg gathered at Water Plant No. 1 to report a less-than-desirable score of 4 out of 5 on the Mississippi Department of Health’s annual report for the city’s drinking water supply.

Much better results were given on June 4, when Mayor Toby Barker and members of the city’s Water and Sewer Department met at Water Plant No. 2 on James Street to announce a perfect score of 5 out of 5 on the most recent report. This year marks the third in a row that the city has received the perfect score.

“One of the primary goals of our municipal government is to continue improving and maintaining the city’s infrastructure,” Barker said. “Quality drinking water is the most important and necessary part of that infrastructure.

“We have some amazing and dedicated employees who work at these water plants at all hours of the day and night. Working at a water plant requires more training, and we encourage these individuals to become certified, and they demonstrate their commitment to the public’s health and safety each and every day, and we thank them.”

The report is broken down into three categories: technical, managerial and financial. In addition to the overall perfect score, the city also ranked a perfect 5 out of 5 on each of those three categories.

“There are five different subsets that go into each of those (categories), so there’s 15 different subsets that they grade us on,” said Alan Howe, director of the city’s Water and Sewer Department. “We got a perfect score on each of those 15 subsets the last three years; that’s a perfect system.

“Our water is safe, it’s clean, and it’s safe to drink. Hattiesburg has the safest, cleanest water in the country, and I’ll stand behind that.”

In 2017, the city scored a 4 out of 5, with the main deficiency being high iron levels. While the water was deemed safe to drink, the inspection noted improvements and upgrades that needed to be made at Water Plant No. 1.

The next year, the city corrected the iron issue, but was deducted points for not being up-to-date on financial audits. That resulted in a score of 4.7 out of 5.

In 2019, under the leadership of Howe and his team, the city scored a perfect 5 out of 5. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no inspections were done, and each agency kept its score from the previous year.

“I think it’s a testament to the continued commitment to infrastructure the city is showing,” Barker said. “When Alan came here, we had about 1,500 open work orders – if not more – and consistently, those work orders are under a hundred every week.

“That’s just an efficient use of resources. That’s bringing training and the latest technology into our water department, so they can not only work at the water plant, but also work around the city to make sure that we’re continuing to repair our service lines and water mains – things that just happen to break from time to time.”

The Mississippi Department of Health conducts its annual report every May, with the exception of last year.

“At the time of inspection, the system appeared to be operating properly and well-maintained,” the new report states. “The system is now performing triggered monitoring; system officials should be commended for the continuous improvements made to the plants.”