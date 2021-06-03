The African American Military History Museum is gearing up for African American Music Appreciation Month with the first of several “Summer Jamming” events to be held throughout June.

“Story Time with a Soldier” will be held at 10 a.m. June 18 and 25 at the museum, which is located at 305 East Sixth Street in downtown Hattiesburg. During the event, a military veteran will read a music-themed book to students age Pre-K to second grade.

“The community loves our ‘Story Time with a Soldier Program,’” museum manager Latoya Norman said. “Initially, our goal was to connect our veterans with children through a historically favorite pastime.

“A veteran will read a musical-themed storybook, and also tell participants about their service.”

Following story time, the children will be given a tour of the museum, which will include a special exhibit highlighting musicians in the military. The event is free and open to the public.

“We held our first event over five years ago and it was a hit,” Norman said. “We’ve held it several times since then.

“A museum filled with young minds ready to learn and explore is our main goal.”

President Jimmy Carter designated June as Black Music Month in 1979, and in 2009, President Barack Obama renamed the month to African American Music Appreciation Month. The month is set aside to appreciate the contributions of African American musicians, composers, singers and songwriters in American culture.

The month honors the history and African traditions that gave birth to different styles of music such as rap, hip-hop, jazz, rhythm and blues, barbershop and swing. African American Music Appreciation Month also celebrates creative inspiration and the impact that African American music has had on generations of performers and music lovers.

“It’s a celebration of exceptional music and talent,” Norman said. “Music is a common thread that connects us all and has been used throughout history, including in the Armed Forces.

“We’re looking forward to shining a light on musicians in the military such as James Reese Europe, who made a tremendous impact on American music.”

For more information on “Story Time with a Soldier” or other events at the African American Military History museum, visit the museum’s Facebook page or call (601) 450-1942.