A year after the COVID-19 put a halt to celebrations and events around the world, the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association are partnering to bring back the annual Coca-Cola Star-Spangled Celebration on the River.

This year’s event will be held from 6-10 p.m. July 2 on both sides of the Leaf River – Petal River Park and Chain Park – with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public.

“It’s awesome (to bring it back),” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “Last year we realized we kind of had a break from all the madness of creating an event, but without the madness you felt kind of empty because we didn’t have a big celebration.

“So we’re really excited, and I think this year, more than ever, people are so happy to be back and experience life like we remember it before COVID. I think it’s going to be huge.”

Both sides of the river will feature will feature live music, activities, a kids zone, and a variety of food vendors. Event T-shirts and tank tops will be available for purchase in both parks, and a hot air balloon will make an appearance later in the evening.

On the Petal side, the music lineup includes Midnight Madness and headliners Unfazed, which is based out of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Unfazed, which has played the Star-Spangled Celebration in the past, incorporates country, Motown, classic rock, pop, Top 40 hits, hip-hop and R&B in their sets.

Andrea Saffle, who serves as the executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association, is still working on the lineup for the Hattiesburg side.

“(Unfazed) were brought back by popular demand,” Wilson said. “They absolutely were a hit at our last event.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the festivities. Pets, glass, tents and personal fireworks – including sparklers – are not permitted.

Parking onsite is limited, but offsite parking with shuttle service may be available.

“Although the Petal side does have some accessible sites for parking for people in wheelchairs, truly, if you need wheelchair access, the better side is the Hattiesburg side,” Wilson said. “They have paved walks, where we don’t have paved walks on the Petal side.

“We want everybody to be able to enjoy the event. The only other difference between the two sides, in terms of what we’re offering, is that there will be no beer sales on the Petal side, but there will be beer sales on the Hattiesburg side.”

The Star-Spangled Celebration on the River began in 2019 after Wilson and Saffle collaborated to provide an opportunity that could be enjoyed by both the Petal and Hattiesburg communities.

“We just thought about how fun it would be to work on an event that involved the City of Hattiesburg, the City of Petal, and our county. That was a joint venture – something that we could all participate in, and we’re not choosing sides, even though people have to choose which side of the river they’re going to enjoy the event from. As far as the event itself, we’re all bringing this to all of our communities; each community will benefit from it.”

The event has grown steadily since its inception, with the 2019 celebration drawing approximately 11,000 guests. The initial success of the Star-Spangled Celebration on the River came as a surprise to the organizers, who were expecting maybe a couple thousand visitors on each side of the river.

“We had much, much more than that, and then it followed the next year,” Wilson said. “This year, we expect it to be the biggest year ever, weather permitting of course – you never know what the weather might throw at us.

“(Last time), we saw license plates from not only Forrest County and Lamar County – we saw license plates from I think 30-plus counties in Mississippi that came in for this event.”