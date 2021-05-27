Officials have released the identity of the man who died after an accident involving heavy equipment at Mar-Jac Poultry in Hattiesburg.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner identified the man as 48-year-old Bobby Butler of Hattiesburg, an employee at the plant.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said police were notified just after 11 p.m. on May 31 of a workplace accident at the plant, which is located at 1301 James Street. Upon arriving, officers learned that Butler had been injured in an apparent accident involving a piece of heavy machinery.

He later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Joe Colee, complex manager at Mar-Jac, said Butler was fatally injured while working in the evisceration department at the plant. There were no witnesses to the accident.

“As soon as he was discovered, emergency services were summoned and he was transported to the hospital but did not survive,” Colee said in a statement. “Mar-Jac is working closely with Occupational Safety and Health Administration and state authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our heart and prayers go out to the employee’s family and friends.”