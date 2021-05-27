Part of the mission of BeeHive Homes – an assisted living facility with more than 200 locations around the country – is to serve small communities by providing smaller facilities designed to resemble residential homes.

So the company’s newest location at 503 South Main Street in Petal, which began accepting residents this week, should fit right in with the Friendly City community.

“We want to provide something for the residents of that community, so they don’t have to leave there,” said Lance Newman, co-owner of the 16-room Petal facility. “That’s usually what happens to people in smaller towns, is they have to leave where they were born and raised, and that makes it harder on families as well.

“So we like to open up the smaller facilities with no more than 16 rooms, keep it small and family-like, so their families can still be involved with their care.”

The Petal location offers 24-hour support, private bedrooms with baths, medication monitoring and documentation, dietitian-approved meals, housekeeping and laundry services, social activities and outings, and daily physical and mental exercise opportunities. Utilities are included, as are telephone, cable television, public WiFi, a secure outdoor courtyard and a hair/nail salon.

The facility is smoke-free.

“There’s no commercial kitchen or anything; we have a chef who does home-cooked meals,” Newman said. “We have a nurse manager and other caregivers.

“It’s a real pretty place, and it’s very pretty on the inside. I think people are really going to like it.”

In addition, BeeHive Homes offers memory care services, which are focused on the need to accommodate the growing number of seniors affected by memory loss and dementia. The facility’s staff assesses residents on a regular basis to ascertain each person’s specific needs.

Respite, or short-term, care also is available at BeeHive Homes. Temporary residents are provided with many of the same benefits that are offered to full-time residents.

“We’re a smaller place, so you’re always going to have somebody within about 10 feet of you,” Newman said. “We just give people a different option if they want that smaller feel, and if they want to stay right there in their hometown.”

To celebrate the Petal location’s opening, a ribbon cutting was held onsite on June 1.

“(The response) is great; honestly, it’s been really good,” Newman said. “We’re thankful for (anyone) who helps us get the word out a little more – I think a lot of people do not know about us yet there.

“But the ones who have, they seem to really appreciative and glad it’s going to be there. Everyone seems to like it.”

The first BeeHive location was opened in 1987 in Meridian, Idaho, by Twayne Walker, who sought to provide his grandmother with care in a personalized, home-like surrounding. Other BeeHive Homes locations include Picayune, Brookhaven and Niceville, Florida.

For more information on BeeHive Homes in Petal, visit the Facebook page or https://bit.ly/3ca9wfL, or call (601) 754-5593.