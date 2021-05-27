Since World War I, 173 Hattiesburg-area members of the military have given their lives in the service of their country.

Those individuals – along with all those across the country who have died in service – were honored at Hattiesburg’s 38thannual Memorial Day Program, which was held May 31 at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Hattiesburg. The ceremony was hosted by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee.

“Hattiesburg’s Memorial Day ceremony always exists as a somber occasion, one steep in reflection and remembrance,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “Memorial Day itself should always confront us with some ugly truths – that our way of life, our freedoms, the comforts and liberties that we unconsciously enjoy every day – did not come by accident.

“They came through the courage and sacrifice of over a million men and women who took up arms and never came home.”

The ceremony kicked off with the singing of the National Anthem by Judge Gay Polk-Payton, followed by the posting of several flags from various branches of the military. Keynote speaker for the event was Stacy Pickering, former state auditor and current head of the Mississippi Affairs Board.

Following Pickering’s remarks, the names of all 173 fallen soldiers – which are etched on the park’s granite pillars – were read, with the tolling of a bell after each one.

“Consider the lives they forfeited – not just in the flesh and blood of the moment of their death, but in their future hopes, expectations and experiences that were never lived out,” Barker said. “There were many chapters of their lives that were never written. There were families that were never created.

“There were careers never fostered and contributions to our community that were never made. Consider what they lost. Consider what we missed out on as their community. Considered that they never even experienced the triumph that came with the cause for which they died.”

Following the reading of the names, wreaths were posted at the pillars, Polk-Payton sang “God Bless America,” and “Taps” was played on bugle.

“Memorial Day should be a process and exercise for each of us,” Barker said. “We should be confronted. We should listen to and process the names of the dead. We should reflect and feel that loss.

“Ultimately, we should depart Memorial Day striving to live differently – in active gratitude – so that we can build a better Hattiesburg, a better nation and a better world.”