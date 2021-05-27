The City of Hattiesburg is now taking applications for jobs working with its summer day camp program, which is held in collaboration with the Hattiesburg Public School District’s summer enrichment programs for children in kindergarten through seventh grade.

The positions are primarily for high school and college students looking for summer jobs working with school-age children.

“It’s two-fold; you have a camp that we do that dovetails with what the school district is doing with their summer programs,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “It allows kids to stay engaged with learning and activity throughout the summer, and it also gives parents a full day of child care during those six weeks.

“On the other hand, the bulk of the staffing comes from high school students, which allows them to not only earn money, but also learn some valuable skills in a job-type setting.”

Currently, six positions are open. The following is a list of those positions; age requirements and details for application can be found online at the web address listed.

•Site coordinator, for ages 25 and up: http://bit.ly/hprsitecoordinator;

•Camp counselor, for ages 16 and up: http://bit.ly/hprcounselor;

•Lead counselor, requires two years of classroom/camp experience: http://bit.ly/hprleadcounselor;

•Lifeguard, for ages 17 and up: http://bit.ly.hprlifeguard;

•Lead lifeguard, for ages 17 and up: http://bit.ly/hprleadlifeguard; and

•Lifeguard manager, for ages 17 and up: http://bit.lyhprlifeguardmgr.

“I think coming back from COVID, there’s a lot of demand,” Barker said. “In 2019, prior to the pandemic, we expanded our summer jobs programs to include some Public Works positions, where individuals also had some leadership classes.

“A couple of those summer workers went on to become full-time employees with the city. So this can also serve as a pipeline for future employment with Hattiesburg.”

The summer day camp program – which is hosted by the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department – focuses on academics, arts, activities, and achievement, with an emphasis on preparing for the upcoming school year. Individuals can register online for $35 per child at http://cityofhpr.siplay.com.

“I know that families have been stretched with wondering what to do with trying to keep their kids engaged and productive,” Barker said. “So having this camp come back (after COVID) is exciting for both us and families around the city.”

Since 2018, the Parks and Recreation Department has continued to create more opportunities to collaborate with local partners while making camp more affordable for parents. In 2018, the camp price per child was lowered to be more affordable and more counselors were hired to create a better counselor to camper ratio.

In 2019, the program continued to keep costs low, established counselor to camper ratios that mirrored state-required student-to-teacher ratios of 13:1 and implemented a S.T.E.A.M.-based curriculum.

“We are very proud of the program and reputation we’ve built for our summer camps program over the last few years,” Parks and Recreation Department director Chris McGee said. “While different in format this year, we will continue to meet the needs of our parents and our children and still continue our relationship with the Hattiesburg Public School District.”