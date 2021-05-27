When Mayor Toby Barker took office in 2017, he and his administration identified several goals for Hattiesburg’s financial recovery – including restoring the city’s bond rating, which had been suspended after two late audits from the previous administration.

In the four years since, the city has completed six audits, with the most recent being the one for Fiscal Year 2020, which was accepted at a May 28 special-called meeting of Hattiesburg City Council. The audit was compiled by Topp McWhorter Harvey, a Hattiesburg financial firm hired by the city.

“We’ve received our audit, and it was very good,” council president Carter Carroll said. “It was a well-done audit, and we’re in good shape.

“We’ve had six audits in the last four years, so we’re very happy that we’re caught up, and in fact we’re ahead of schedule on our audits to the government.”

The audit shows the city had total assets of approximately $381.02 million, with a total deferred outclose of resources of $13.4 million. Total liabilities were $250.26 million, and the city had a $121.12 million total net position at the end of the year.

Total general revenues and transfers amounted to $58 million, which gave the city a positive change in net income of more than $2 million.

No significant difficulties were encountered during the audit, other than issues with the city’s software system, which is currently being updated.

“We had a few findings, but that is because we’re upgrading our software, and once that software is upgraded then we will eliminate those findings from our audit,” Caroll said. “Moving forward, we’re going to have our auditors continue to do our audits, and we will not get behind again.

“In fact, we’ll be ahead of schedule, and we’ll be improving our system as our software gets upgraded. That’s important so we can keep up with the times, and make sure that people’s money is taken care of properly. You have to continually upgrade your software, because the old software cannot keep up with the requirements from the federal government.”

The following is a list of audits that have been completed since 2017, with three of those being brought into compliance within 17 months:

•The 2015 audit was received in December 2017;

•The 2016 audit was received in July 2018;

•The 2017 audit was received in November 2018;

•The 2018 audit was received in June 2019;

•The 2019 audit was received in June 2020; and

•The 2020 audit was received in May 2021.

In December 2018, officials learned Hattiesburg’s bond rating – which had been suspended in 2017 because of the late completion of the city’s Fiscal Year 2015 audit – had been restored to an initial Aa3 by credit rating firm Moody’s Investor’s Services. In July 2020, the city learned the bond rating – which allows the city to borrow funds at a competitive rate, as well as apply for grants for certain projects in the city – had been renewed.

“We’re required to keep up our audits each year, and we got behind in the previous administration,” Carroll said. “It was important that this administration come forward and get these audits completed.

“(The bond rating) is how you borrow money, and we have an excellent bond rating now. So interest is much lower now, because we have that.”