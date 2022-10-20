It may be my imagination, but it takes longer to get dark in the Pacific. Maybe because it’s farther from home, but the days seem to drag, and I always enjoyed going topside to enjoy the twilight. There’s more time to watch the sun go down, and more time to think and to find your own space. In many ways, the dynamic on a Navy ship is like what I’ve imagined it would be like to be in prison. I’ve never been in prison, although I was the chaplain of a naval prison once, but whether a small ship of about 300 men, or a large one of about 1500, the feeling is always the same: alone together.

I first noticed this phenomenon while steaming around the island of Guam in the Marianas, which is so far into the Pacific that it’s closer to the east coast of the States by continuing to sail west around the other side of the world. Guam is where General Lewis Wilson, the only Commandant of the Marine Corps from Mississippi, won his Medal of Honor during World War II. As late as the 1960s, one could still walk around the island, especially along the beaches, and see the rusted hulks of tanks and gun emplacements, both American and Japanese. Today, the Defense Department owns 25% of Guam including Andersen Air Force Base and several installations. During the Vietnam War, I sat along the edge of the Andersen airfield and watched the B-52s, SR-71s, and U-2s take off for their bombing or surveillance missions.

The indigenous people of Guam are called “Chamorros;” not to be confused with “churros,” which are one of my favorite Mexican desserts. Guam became a territory of the United States in 1898 as part of our reparations from Spain after the Spanish-American War. The Guam Organic Act of 1950 conferred U.S. citizenship on Guamanians and established the territory’s government. I remember the Naval Station on Guam having a dynamite PX where one could buy a genuine Rolex watch at fire sale prices. Mine still runs. Not long ago, I took it to the nearest Rolex dealer, in Gulfport, for a tune up and, although it had kept time accurately for 50 years, I always wondered if it was a knockoff. The watch maker assured me it was genuine; said the replacement cost today would be around $12,000; and charged me $500 for the service, much more than I paid for the watch. By the 1970’s, Guam had turned into the number one destination for Japanese honeymooners. It’s ironic how things turn out: from a death trap for 18,000 Japanese soldiers who fought practically to the last man in 1944, many of whom committed suicide rather than surrender, to an exotic travel destination for their later countrymen.

I happened to be passing through Guam in 1972 when the last Japanese soldier surrendered. His name was Shoichi Yokoi and he had been hiding in the jungle for almost 28 years, living off the land and still worshipping the emperor. When he finally got home to Japan, he was a major celebrity and even made a few ads for Toyota. I don’t know, but I’m guessing he survived by eating those ubiquitous brown tree snakes which have plagued the island since they supposedly hitched a ride onto the island with U.S. military equipment from neighboring Papua, New Guinea. Before their arrival, Guam had no snakes. Now, the countryside is eerily quiet because the now millions of snakes have eaten all the birds. It’s such an ecological disaster that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has parachuted thousands of dead mice laced with the chemical, paracetamol, which is toxic to many animals, into the forests where they hung from the branches until a snake hankering for a snack hopefully slithered by. The trees are so crowded with these semi-poisonous reptiles that they often fall off the limbs. I was jogging on the Naval Station one afternoon and had one fall on my head. No harm done.

Because of its location 2500 miles west of the International Date Line, Guam is the first to experience a new day in the United States, hence the claim that the island is “Where America’s day begins.” Guam time is 20 hours ahead of Hawaii, and one day ahead of the mainland. Unfortunately, the claim is not valid. In truth, the sun rises earlier on the American possession of Wake Island, a collection of three atolls some 1500 miles further east of Guam. There is a small U.S. Air Force detachment there, and the atolls have been designated as a National Wildlife Refuge where scientists study the migratory patterns of seabirds.

Having spent a good bit of time on Guam, I’ve taken a particular interest in all the rhetoric concerning the island in the news lately, mostly originating in North Korea. It is our primary base in the Pacific, and somebody needs to clue Kim Jong-un in about the Cold War concept of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD). He is apparently suffering from what we may charitably refer to as cogitative dissonance. If one of his Hwasong 14 ICBMs should manage to chug across the ocean and cause us harm, the northern Korean peninsula would be lit up like a Christmas tree within twenty minutes. Of course, we are glibly talking about the beginning of World War III, the death of countless millions, and nuclear winter. On the other hand, he may be wily as a fox. He certainly went toe to toe with President Trump, and he has managed to maneuver us into an asymmetrical situation that allows him to punch far above his weight. Who knows? He might even be using President Richard Nixon’s “Mad Man Theory” of strategic unpredictability against us.

On 16 July, 1945, in the aftermath of the explosion of the first atomic bomb in the New Mexico desert, Robert Oppenheimer, Director of the Los Alamos Laboratory that developed the bomb, remembered a line from Hindu scripture which came to him unbidden: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” Today, the “Doomsday Clock” is closer to midnight than ever. The clock is a symbolic representation of the likelihood of a man-made nuclear disaster. Maintained since 1947 by members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board, the clock is a ticking reminder of the threat of nuclear war. Today, the clock is set at 100 seconds until midnight, the closest ever to the apocalypse.

Unfortunately, the ominous clock is not to be confused with the “Domesday Book,” a comprehensive record of the extent, value, ownership, and liabilities of land in medieval England, compiled in 1086 A.D., at the direction of King William I. He wanted maximum taxes and utilization of the land. However, at the end of the 18th century, Thomas Robert Malthus, a clergyman and social critic, predicted that we are going to eventually eat ourselves out of house and home and, because of runaway population growth and misuse of natural resources (think global warming), eventually starve to death. Now, there’s a good chance we could blow ourselves up first.

Although we’ve had our share of wars, the reality is that we have rarely been invaded or had our home area threatened in a literal sense: the War of 1812, when the British burned down Washington, D.C.; Poncho Villa’s overnight raid across the Mexican border into the town of Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916; the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941; the Japanese fire balloon attacks on America’s West Coast in 1945 in which a total of 9,000 incendiary balloons launched from submarines and riding the jet stream started a few forest fires in California and killed five children and a pregnant woman in Oregon, etc.

Other than the disaster of 9/11, perhaps the most serious attacks we’ve ever experienced on the “homeland” were the German U-boat attacks on merchant shipping in the coastal waters of the Gulf of Mexico during the Second World War. In 1942 and 1943, for example, German submarines effectively blockaded the Gulf ports of Mobile and New Orleans, reportedly sinking 58 vessels between May and September of 1942 alone. By 1943, the tide had begun to turn. This change was brought about by three things: improved anti-submarine warfare (ASW) tactics; the convoy system, where ships traveled in large groups with armed escorts; and the deployment of small “Jeep” aircraft carriers which have morphed into the behemoths which are the backbone of today’s Navy. The Jeep carriers provided air support and were designated as “CVEs.” Their crews promptly decided that this abbreviation stood for “Combustible, Vulnerable, and Expendable.”

One of the more famous Nazi submarine hunters was the author, Ernest Hemingway, who went on regular patrols between Key West and Cuba in his 38’ wooden fishing boat, the “Pilar,” which he had named after his first wife. His wife at the time, the writer, Martha Gellhorn, said the patrols were only “an excuse to fish and drink.” Since he was armed only with handguns, one wonders what would have happened if Hemingway had found a Nazi submarine. Hemingway at least collected some first-hand material for his novel, “Islands in the Stream” (1970).

In all my years at sea, I never sailed in an aircraft carrier, although I had the chance. I always preferred the smaller ships, or the “small boys” in the parlance of the trade. I considered myself a “tin can” sailor, the name given to such small ships as destroyers and destroyer escorts whose main role is to protect the carriers from submarines. Since they are floating cities, carrying over 5,000 people when the air wings are onboard, we used to joke that carriers are so large that they really have hidden wheels and just roll along the bottom of the sea, rather than float on top of it. I know I always hated to be in a foreign liberty port with a carrier: prices ashore went up; restaurants were overcrowded; fights multiplied; and the liberty boat landings were so congested it took forever to get back to your ship. Carriers are more like floating industrial zones and hard duty with little port time. Unfortunately, our carriers, and our shrinking Navy is down to 11, all nuclear-powered, are extremely vulnerable to submarine attack, and this is the little discussed “Achilles heel” of our national defense triad: aircraft carriers, strategic bombers, and ICBMs.

If you haven’t already, you should read Joseph Heller’s book, “Catch-22” (1961), quite possibly the best anti-war novel ever written. It summaries the almost suicidal bomber raids the U.S. Eighth Air Force flew over Nazi Germany in World War II. Pilots and crew could be rotated back to the states after 25 missions, but the average survival rate was only 15, unless you happened to be a tail gunner where the rate was around 5. The novel’s narrator summed up the thoughts and actions of the anti-hero, Yossarian [a B-25 bombardier]:

There was only one catch and that was Catch-22, which specified that a concern for one’s safety in the face of the dangers that were real and immediate was the process of a rational mind. Orr was crazy and could be grounded. All he had to do was ask; and as soon as he did, he would no longer be crazy and would have to fly more missions. Orr would be crazy to fly more missions and sane if he didn’t, but if he was sane, he had to fly them.

If he flew them he was crazy and didn’t have to; but if he didn’t he was sane and had to. Yossarian was moved very deeply by the absolute simplicity of this clause of Catch-22 and let out a respectful whistle. That’s some catch, that Catch-22, he observed.

Remember, as Kurt Vonnegut said in that other great anti-war novel, “Slaughterhouse-Five” (1969): “All this happened, more or less.”

Light a candle for me.

Benny Hornsby of Oak Grove is a retired U.S. Navy captain. Visit his website, bennyhornsby.com, or email him: villefranche60@yahoo.com.