I’ve always been fascinated by maps. In fact, I once traded a Volkswagen van for a metal wall map of Mississippi, and I was stone cold sober. Lucky for me, the van wasn’t a 21-windowed Kombi Samba which, in good shape, is worth in the high five figures these days.

I’ve loved and studied maps since I was a little boy and found out that you could get a free road map of Mississippi by writing to the state capitol in Jackson. Maps figure prominently in the significant memories of my life. For example, when we got the news that John F. Kennedy had been assassinated in Dallas, I was plotting radar fixes on a navigation chart as my ship made that hard left turn entering the harbor at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Later, I saw a good bit of continental Europe carrying nothing but a backpack, a Eurorail Pass, and a map.

Maps almost caused my early professional downfall as well. I nearly flunked the celestial navigation curriculum at the Naval Officer Candidate School because I was always lost. I would shoot the moon (moon for longitude, sun for latitude) with my sextant, and my plot on the chart would be just outside of Buenos Aires while the rest of the class, and the instructor, were plotting in Singapore. I never did understand what was going on and only passed the course by memorizing the formulas and the tables in the Nautical Almanac.

The Navy, in its infinite wisdom, consequently made me the navigator of my first ship, which is a scary thought. Fortunately, we had LORAN-C (Long Range Radio Navigation System,

C iteration) and I could always dial up our latitude and longitude electronically. Thankfully, that ship, the USS English (DD-696) was assigned to reserve duty in New Orleans, and we usually just got underway on weekends to train the reservists. We’d only go upriver as far as the Huey P. Long bridge and down river to about the War of 1812 battlefield at Chalmette, so I never got lost. My biggest challenge was dodging the tugboats and the Algiers ferry.

Maps are some of our most important historical documents. Not only do they tell us where we are, they also tell us where we are going and where we have been.There was something comforting in having a glove box full of road maps that you don’t get with GPS in your phone or navigation systems in your car. As far as that goes, while satellites supposedly provide an all-seeing eye, I’ve been to places in Perry and Greene counties where my GPS curled up and died. The late comedian, Henny Youngman, famously said, “No matter where you go, there you are.” That is certainly true, but until recently, you needed a map to get there.

A fellow named Ptolemy, who lived in Alexandria, Egypt, which, as I remember, is a hard place to get in and out of because of all the obstructions in the water, drew the most important early map about AD 160. He was a mathematician and based on his calculation estimated that the world’s circumference was 18,000 miles; he further developed the grid system of latitude and longitude that had earlier been devised by Marinus of Tyre. Ptolemy was able to work out the location of over 8,000 places in the ancient world, and his “Atlas” was pretty much the standard until explorers opened the other side of the globe. Sir Richard Burton even used it in the early 19th century to help locate the headwaters of the Nile River. Since three fourths of the world’s surface is covered by water, it is not surprising that much emphasis has been placed on nautical maps. The early cartographers also had an interesting habit of filling in the unknown areas with all kinds of imaginary monsters and mythological creatures. Before the Portuguese proved that the world was round, early sailors in the Mediterranean, influenced by such maps, hated to sail beyond Gibraltar or the Pillars of Hercules as it was known, fearful that they would fall off the face of the earth.

Since the Church carried the torch of learning during the so-called Dark Ages, the period between the fall of Rome, AD 476, and AD 1,000, it is not surprising that monks and other “religious” were heavily involved in map making, as well as preserving classical documents from antiquity and copying illustrated manuscripts. We often make the mistake, however, of thinking of all medieval monks and friars as cloistered and scribes when, in reality, each of the many orders was specialized.

First, I know what you are thinking – what is the difference between a monk and a friar? It’s simple. Monks were cloistered in a monastery, and friars had pastoral duties in the outside world. Think of Friar Tuck of Robin Hood fame.

The word, “monk,” comes from the Greek word “monos,” which means “alone.” It denotes any male person who has taken religious vows of poverty and celibacy in order to dedicate himself to a life of religious practice. The most famous living monk today is the Dalai Lama, of Tibet, although he now lives in exile because of Chinese persecution. Monks can generally be divided into two basic types: eremitic, who are solitary hermits, as in the early desert fathers; and cenobitic, those who live together in community. These communities are known as “orders,” with men living and working together under the supervision of an abbot, taken from the Latin word, “abba,” or “father.”

There are more than a dozen different orders of monks, with countless subsets; and each order had its own philosophy, emphasis, dress, and way of doing things. For example, there were the military orders, founded to protect pilgrims going to the Holy Land. Of these, the Knights Templar were the most famous. If you have written a check lately or recently used your credit card, you can thank a Knights Templar, because they developed the concept of using checks and credit for money transactions to help pilgrims with foreign travel. Alas, the order became so rich that it was disbanded and destroyed by the king of France in 1312 because he owed them so much money. Also, if you’ve used a hospital lately, you can thank another military religious order, the Hospitallers, who provided medical care for poor pilgrims.

Among the “mendicant” orders, or those who begged for their livelihood, were the Franciscans, also called the “Grey Friars” or the “Friars Minor.” This order was founded by St. Francis of Assisi in 1209. A radical movement of the time, founded in protest to the perceived excesses of the cloistered monks, the Franciscans led a life of wandering, preaching, and begging.

Perhaps the most important of the cloistered orders, and the one most likely to copy manuscripts and make maps, were the Benedictines, founded at Monte Cassino in the sixth century by St. Benedict. Known as the “Black Monks” because of their style of clothing, they were famous for their commitment to writing. Several medieval popes were Benedictines. Among the Western religious orders, most followed the Rule of Saint Benedict, which contains three solemn vows: obedience, poverty, and chastity. The monastery at Monte Cassino was destroyed by American bombing during World War II, during the invasion of Italy, as we mistakenly thought that German paratroopers were using it as a lookout post for the tremendous battle that was taking place on the mountain below. Realizing our mistake, President Roosevelt pledged to help rebuild it, but when it was finally reconstructed in 1955, the United States had not helped.

As far as monks and maps, the so-called “Beatine” map of 1050 is attributed to the Spanish monk, Beatus of Liebana. Although it shows several continents, Africa, Asia, and Europe, its main objective was to visualize Biblical locations. For example, because the sun rises in the east, Paradise (The Garden of Eden) can be seen pointing upwards and towards Asia on the map.

The earliest surviving detailed map of England was drawn by a monk, Matthew Paris, of St. Albans Abby, around 1250.It is known as the “Pilgrimage Map.” It primarily locates the religious houses where pilgrims could stop for the night on the way to Canterbury Cathedral which, as you know, is the basis of Chaucer’s account of pilgrims telling tales to pass the time on pilgrimage. It also follows the old Roman roads. Byzantine Roman monk map makers are also given credit for always placing “north” at the top of maps.

The “Mappa Mundi” (world map) of 1291 is now on display in the cathedral at Hereford, England, and is one of the most impressive masterpieces of medieval cartography. It represents the world as it was known at the end of the 13th century: the Garden of Eden is north of the Tower of Babel; the Red Sea is marked out in red ink; and the 40-year wandering of the Israelites through the desert is clearly marked.

The Frau Mauro map was created by the monk, Frau Mauro, around 1450. He lived in Venice, and supposedly “crowdsourced” his information for this map. At that time, Venice was a major economic and military player in the Mediterranean, and he would hang around places where sailors and merchants congregated to pick up tidbits of data about foreign places. Consequently, his map contained a lot of the gossip and tall tales (seven-headed sea serpents, cannibals, lakes of honey-wine) that he heard and annotated in the margins.

Unfortunately, monk map making came to an end, at least in England, in 1536 when King Henry VIII disbanded all the monasteries, which he felt had become too rich and powerful. Map making continued in other places, however. A map by the German, Martin Waldseemuller, dated around 1507, was the first to show the term, “America,” named after Amerigo Vespucci, Christopher Columbus’ bitter rival for credit for discovering a “new” world. I could go on, but there are also a lot of other interesting things associated with maps.

Take the compass, for example. The Chinese invented it around AD 1088. Chinese fortune tellers used lodestones, a mineral composed of iron oxide that naturally aligns itself in a north-south direction, to construct their fortune telling boards. The key to the compass is that a magnetized steel needle will point to magnetic north. But it is not true north. You always must keep adjusting such compasses, and this is known as “boxing the compass.” It wasn’t until World War II that real improvements were made with so-called gyroscope compasses.

We also owe much to a man named Gerhardus Mercator. He developed something revolutionary called the “Mercator Projection” in 1568. This is a mathematical method of showing a map of the globe on a flat surface. The problem is that lines of longitude, also known as meridians (Meridian, Mississippi, sits on such a meridian), converge at the poles, causing much distortion. It’s only reliable at the equator, where one degree of latitude is sixty miles, but then it gets distorted and strange. For example, Greenland, which is less than one million square miles of area, is shown as being equal to Africa, which has almost twelve million square miles.

When I was young, my vocational choices vacillated between going to sea or becoming a Jesuit priest, the latter because my school bus had many Catholic children who lived in the German settlement of Seneca, just north of Lumberton. I grew up hearing them talk about how much they loved their priest, Father Shermester, about going to First Communion, to Catechism, etc.; and I wanted to be part of such a group. I ended up going to sea, but I’ve been on the fringes of Roman Catholicism all my life. It’s not that much of a reach to visualize myself long ago, in a black habit, tonsured, perched on a stool in the candlelight, drawing a map of the world with Jerusalem at its center.

Light a candle for me.

Benny Hornsby of Oak Grove is a retired U.S. Navy captain. Visit his website, bennyhornsby.com, or email him: villefranche60@yahoo.com.