While many of us will spend at least some of our New Year’s Day holiday recording our “resolutions” for the coming year, I want to share a unique writing endeavor that perhaps very few know about: the rhyming New Year’s Eve naval deck log.

On Navy ships, the events during the first watch of the year, the “mid” watch, from midnight until 0400 AM (early on New Year’s Day), are traditionally recorded in the ship’s official deck logbook in verse – a poetic record of what happened during that four-hour period, underway or alongside the pier. Deck logs for naval vessels were created to form a chronological account of notable events occurring in and around a ship, to remind the Officers of the Deck of their duties, and to check on the activities of the officers. They also serve as evidence in legal proceedings in naval, admiralty, or civil courts when necessary. It’s unclear when this tradition began, although it seems to be in place by 1926, judging from a Commanding Officer’s disapproval of a rhyming entry in the USS Pennsylvania’s (BB-38) deck log. Then Lieutenant, Arthur Ageton, recalled that the “Skipper was a humorless fellow who had never heard of this tradition and sent the log back to me for rewriting in less rhythmical style.”

As an officer on the bridge at sea in the Mediterranean, I wrote such a “poem” when I was a Lieutenant. Unfortunately, I don’t remember a word of it; but, knowing me, it was probably a paeon about loneliness, the ship’s chow, and what a curmudgeon the captain was – all in code, of course. I use the word, “paeon,” loosely because it means “praise,” and such yearly midnight poems were often a free opportunity for sardonic observations.

Since all active-duty ship’s deck logbooks are kept on file in the Navy’s Washington, D.C. historical section, I could probably put in a public records request and eventually recover my poetic contribution to the new year from the late 1960’s. I didn’t bother to do that, but I did come across examples of such poems in cruise books from two of my old ships, the USS Basilone (DD-824), and the Battleship New Jersey (BB-62). I also found a rather sad one, considering what happened to the ship, a nuclear submarine, soon after their new year’s poem was written. Let me share a few lines and thoughts from each.

USS Basilone (DD-824) was a Gearing-class destroyer, homeported in Newport, Rhode Island, and named after Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone who received the Medal of Honor after being killed at Guadalcanal in 1945. His wife was also a sergeant in the Marine Corps. I went onboard Basilone shortly after her FRAM (Fleet Rehabilitation and Modernization) conversion which extended the life of World War II-era destroyers by shifting their mission from a surface attack role to that of a submarine hunter. Additional armament such as modernized torpedo tubes and anti-submarine rockets (ASROC) were added. We often went to sea in support of USS Wasp (CV-7), a small aircraft carrier specializing in submarine warfare, that was stationed across Narragansett Bay in Quonset Point, Rhode Island.

What I remember about the Basilone is that it was cold and wet in the berthing compartments in the winter, and that it lived up to all of the Navy slogans popular back in the day such as: “Hazy gray and underway,” since we were always at sea; and an actual announcement that was made over the ship’s loudspeaker one Christmas morning: “Good ship, good crew, merry Christmas, turn to!” (Go to work). Newport, where I ended up spending 11 years of my Navy career, is beautiful in the summer, all one month of it, but the winters are nasty. What made Basilone so bad in port in the winter was that the engines were not lit off (cold iron), and we got steam for heat from the pier. Since our captain seemed to be junior to everybody in Newport, that meant we were the outboard ship in a nest of six or seven destroyers tied up alongside the tender. By the time the steam line and heat crossed those ships and got to the Basilone, there wasn’t any. I can remember ice on the deck of our berthing compartment and sleeping in my pea coat.

Although the following excerpt from the ship’s New Year’s Eve deck log was written after I transferred, the author apparently felt about the same way I did about the ship, and he wasn’t much of a poet:

Midnight has struck, and here on the Basilone, we are all alone.

The duty section here wants to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

But the officers have made it, followed closely by the crew.

There’s no one on board left to wish a Happy New Year to.

They’ve packed up their troubles and found all the places

Where lights are aglow and gone ... downtown!

Gone where the action is ... downtown!

Drinking their beer and wine ... downtown!

Where we would all like to be.

Material condition Yoke and Readiness Five are set.

ASROC sentries and cold iron watches are guarding us yet.

But though we are sad and wanting some cheer,

We are wishing for all a very happy New Year!

Basilone was eventually given to the Taiwanese Navy and sailed to oblivion, then scrapped. I might have shaved with it this morning. In fact, all six of my former ships have been decommissioned, recycled, and turned into razor blades and hub caps.

The next example of a new year’s rhyming deck logbook comes from the Battleship New Jersey (BB-62) and was written during the Vietnam War, several years before I reported onboard. The New Jersey and its sister ships, Iowa (BB-61), Missouri (BB-63), and Wisconsin (BB-64) were four of six “Iowa” class battleships ordered by the Navy between 1939 and 1940. They were initially intended to intercept and engage enemy battleships, like Germany’s Bismarck and Tirpitz and Japan’s “Kongo” class ships and proved especially valuable for shore gunfire support during the Pacific Island campaigns of World War II. Keels for the final two ships of the class, Kentucky and Illinois, were laid down but abandoned when the war ended. The next time you pass through Mobile, Alabama, on Interstate 10, you can see the USS Alabama (BB-60) which is almost an exact copy of the Iowa class ships, but just an earlier iteration.

All four of our battleships were “mothballed” or put into reserve after World War II, but the New Jersey, considered to be in the best shape of the four, was brought back into service for the Korean War, then mothballed again, then recommissioned for Vietnam service, and then mothballed again. When Ronald Reagan was elected President in 1981, one of his campaign promises was to enlarge the Navy to 600 ships. It had suffered serious neglect during the previous Carter administration and was deemed no longer large enough to fight a two-ocean war. Reagan’s first effort in this regard was to recommission all four of the Iowa class battleships and again, New Jersey was first, and that’s when I came onboard.

I was chaplain of the First Recruit Training Battalion at Marine Corps Depot, San Diego, the west coast Marine boot camp, when I received transfer orders to “die for” – chaplain of the USS New Jersey. We had to spend almost a year in the Long Beach, California, Naval Shipyard, before we finally went to sea, but it was worth it. The biggest deal was that President Reagan, himself, flew out to Long Beach to preside over the recommissioning ceremony, which was broadcast on national television. As the ship’s chaplain, my job was to meet him as he came aboard, escort him to his seat, and then deliver the commissioning prayer. I’ll be honest. I was scared to death that I would stutter, which I did as a child, or worse, completely freeze up on national television, but they say the “Good Lord watches out over children and fools,” so it turned out well. In fact, about two weeks later, President Reagan sent me his autographed picture which hangs in my “office.”

Our most decorated battleship, and the only one to sink an island, the Jersey or the “Big J” nosed up to a small, heavily fortified island off North Vietnam in 1969, allowed the enemy soldiers to escape, and then blasted it out of existence with its 16-inch guns. Years later, when I was a crew member during the Lebanon crisis of the early 1980s, we dug craters the size of swimming pools all over the Beqaa Valley on the other side of Beirut with those guns which shot a shell weighing more than a Volkswagen Beetle over 20 miles. This shore gunfire support effort was also the role it was playing in Vietnam in 1968 when the following rhyming New Year’s Eve deck log was written. I’ll present it in its entirety because it’s a great introduction to the new year even today:

Independently steaming off Vietnam

In search of Victor Charlie Cong,

And now just south of the DMZ

Shooting at targets too far to see.

With orders from COMSEVENTHFLT

To fire our guns and keep things neat,

As a part of 70.8.9

We will be firing all the time.

Employment schedule 3.69

Keeps us busy on the line.

The OTC and SOPA too

Is Captain Snyder of Class “62.”

Courses vary through the night

But 090 at 5 just now seems right.

Yoke is set, we know it’s true

We steam at Condition of Readiness Two.

With Boilers 1, 3, 5, and A

Generators 2, 4, 6, and B.

We have no problems making steam

With them or our New Jersey team.

We show no navigation light

For darken ship this New Year’s night.

LT Thornton, the OOD,

Says things look good and we should see

A sunrise with the pass of time

To bring us in to “69.”

There are some things we hold so dear

Among them peace in this new year.

Good cheer, good luck, a safe trip home.

And with that thought, I’ll end this poem.

One of the most poignant New Year’s Eve rhyming deck log entries that I’m familiar with comes from the USS Thresher (SSN-593), a submarine named after the thresher shark, which was written in the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Naval Shipyard, on 1 January,1963. It is addressed to the “yeoman” or enlisted administrative clerk who will presumably read it and then bury it in some Washington, D.C. Navy Department file cabinet. It reminds me of the brevity of life and how we need to live every day to the fullest:

Now read, good yeoman, and you shall see

How Thresher met the best year yet and first of 63.

The temperature is zero or maybe just below,

And the wind whistled sharply from storm to open bow.

The skies were clear, although to the waters west

Appeared a few broken clouds – call it “scattered” at best.

It hardly bears repeating, you know as well as I

That Thresher lies in dry dock, just as high and dry.

As in previous months

Forgive this cross out, just once. [Writer crossed out an error]

Not a soul is missing, we’ve mustered our whole flock

The ship still stands, with all hands, in number 2 dock.

Just a few months after the above was composed, on 10 April, 1963, Thresher sank during deep-diving tests about 220 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, killing all 129 crew and shipyard personnel aboard. No bodies were ever recovered. In the lore of submariners, they are “still on patrol.”

Light a candle for me.

Benny Hornsby of Oak Grove is a retired U.S. Navy captain. Visit his website, bennyhornsby.com, or email him: villefranche60@yahoo.com.