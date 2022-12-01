When I wrote my thesis for an MA in History at San Diego State University, you might say I “led with my chin” because the title was “The Failure of American Foreign Policy in the Philippine Islands.” In truth, it wasn’t too hard to prove – particularly reviewing our all-in support of the despot President/dictator, Ferdinand Marcos, who stole an estimated US $5billion to $13billion of government funds during his 21-year regime (1965-1986) - before he fled to Hawaiian exile on a U.S. Air Force airplane, courtesy of Ronald Reagan.

This money came from many sources: skimmed from the top of Japanese reparations for World War II atrocities, U.S. government aid as a “reward” for sending Filipino troops to fight alongside us in the Vietnam War, other diverted economic aid, and massive kickbacks from public works contracts, especially in the capitol city, Manila. In addition to researching the Marcos’ ill-gotten gains, and his beauty-queen wife, Imelda, was just as guilty of avarice as he was, I happened to be on the last ship out of Subic Bay after the Philippine Senate voted 12 to 11 in 1991 not to renew the leases on our three military bases.

All the above is fresh on my mind because, just last week, our Vice President, Kamala Harris, was on a diplomatic “mission” to Manila where she met with the now President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Despite his father’s massive theft of government money, and the funds have never been accounted for, Marcos Junior was recently elected as President of the Philippines by a landslide vote. In my opinion, his election makes absolutely no sense. I would have voted for his main opponent, the famous boxer, Manny Pacquiao, who was the world’s greatest fighter pound for pound in his prime, and just as unqualified as Junior. Harris was officially in town to “renew our historic ties with the Philippines and to discuss the possibilities of military cooperation.” Some Republican pundits, however, have wondered how she could find her way to Manila when she can’t make it to El Paso to work on the immigration issues which are her much more pressing official mandate.

Such questions are, thankfully, above my paygrade. Vice President Harris probably doesn’t realize it, but issues involving the Philippines go back at least 125 years. For example, 10 December is the anniversary of the Treaty of Paris which, in 1898 formally settled the war between the United States and Spain and assigned the entire 7,100 Philippine islands to the United States as war reparations. The acquisition of the Philippines was extremely controversial in the United States, with many not understanding how a democracy could justify expanding its boundaries by acquiring colonies, however far away. Opponents organized themselves into an Anti-imperialist League and soon collected at least 50,000 signatures on a petition opposing the Treaty of Paris. The Senate would have probably rejected the Treaty if William Jennings Bryant, the titular head of the Democratic Party, had not urged Democratic senators to ratify it. He did so, though he was personally opposed to taking the Philippines, in order to make the question an issue in the upcoming presidential election. Bryant and the Democrats, however, did not object to acquiring naval stations and coaling stations for ships to support foreign trade.

Rudyard Kipling, my favorite author (except perhaps for Joseph Conrad), the Poet Laureate of English imperialism, waded in on the side of those who wanted to make the Philippine Islands an American colony with his poem, “The White Man’s Burden,” the subtitle of which was “The United States and the Philippines.” Teddy Roosevelt, who resonated to Kipling’s words, “Take up the White Man’s Burden / Have done with childish ways,” is known to have shared a copy of the poem with fellow imperialist Henry Cabot Lodge.

On the other side of the argument, Mark Twain’s poem, “Salutation of the 19th to the 20th Century,” bitterly condemned American imperialism:

I bring you the stately nation called CHRISTENDOM

Returning bedraggled, besmirched and dishonored from pirate raids in

Kiaochow, Manchuria, South Africa, and the Philippines

With her heart full of meanness, her pocket full of boodle

And her mouth full of pious hypocrisies

Give her soap and towel

But hide the looking glass.

Also in opposition to the acquisition, the New York Times compared America’s action to that of Great Britain in South Africa: “In one case, the British are carrying on a war to which the Queen is opposed; while in the other case the President is carrying on a war to which the nation is opposed.”

President McKinley’s initial uncertainty about taking the Philippines as part of Spanish-American war spoils is well documented. History records in detail how he wrestled with his conscience, appealed to God, and came up triumphantly with a reason for holding on to the islands: . . . “there was nothing left for us to do but to take them all and to educate the Filipinos and uplift and civilize them and Christianize them, and by God’s grace do the very best we could for them as our fellow man for whom Christ died. And then I went to bed and slept soundly.” Ironically, heavily Roman Catholic because of hundreds of years of Spanish influence, the Philippines was already one of the most Christian nations in the world. One suspects that McKinley’s attitude toward the Philippines was at once the prevailing attitude toward the expansionists of his day as well as a model for Twain’s line about America: “And her mouth was full of pious hypocrisies.”

After this, things rapidly went downhill in the Philippines, leading to one of the least known wars in American history, the Philippine-American War (1899-1902), also known as the Tagalog Insurgency. Rather than become an American colony, Filipino nationalists, led by Emilio Aguinaldo, who initially thought that America supported their desire to be a free nation, declared independence, and violent hostilities immediately broke out. Casualty estimates were about 5,000 killed on the American side and that as many as 10,000 Filipino “rebels” died. The Americans realized that victory would never be achieved while Aguinaldo was in command, as he was the keystone of the Filipino revolution. Eliminate him, so the thinking went, and the rebellion would collapse. The New York Times editorialized, this time on the side of the imperialists: “Aguinaldo is a vain popinjay, a wicked liar, and a perfectly incapable leader. His men are dupes, a foolish, incredulous mob.” This was obviously not a good time in the history of American democracy.

Atrocities were committed on both sides. Several American officers were, in fact, cashiered for their brutality, perhaps bringing to the Philippines their recent experience in “pacifying” the Native Americans of the American West. On the Filipino side, one of their most famous excesses occurred on the island of Samar in September of 1901. A group of insurgents, disguised as women, with their bolo knives concealed in coffins of supposed cholera victims, infiltrated, surprised, and annihilated members of Company C, Ninth Infantry, U.S. Army. The company commander’s head was found roasting over a fire. Ordered to pacify Samar Island, General Jacob H. Smith, a veteran of the Civil War and the Indian campaigns, told his men: “Kill and burn! The more you kill and burn, the more you will please me.” Samar was reduced to a “howling wilderness.”

Aguinaldo was finally captured through a famous ruse, the dishonesty of which perhaps foreshadowed America’s upcoming manipulation of the Philippines for its own purposes and benefit. An American Army officer, Frederick Funston, and his officers found some friendly Filipinos who led them to the rebel camp. They had supposedly been captured, with ropes loosely bound around their wrists and ankles. When Aguinaldo heard the American leader had been brought in and came to see him, the natives pulled the ropes away and Aguinaldo and his men were quickly captured. Exiled to Guam, where you can see a quaint, homemade memorial to him today on the south side of the island, he survived the war and went on to become the first President of the Philippines, surviving the Japanese occupation and dying in 1964.

After the defeat of Aguinaldo’s forces, the Americans slowly brought most of the Philippines under their control, although they were never able to subdue such places as Mindanao. Even today, this is one of the few places in the country that I would hesitate to visit. The bad guys there have a bad habit of kidnapping foreigners, Americans preferred, and holding them for ransom. The Philippines was soon occupied by American forces, led by General Douglas MacArthur, the father of General “I Shall Return” Douglas MacArthur, of World War II fame, and opened to an overwhelming invasion of missionaries, teachers, and businessmen who all had their own idea of what the Philippines should be like. The “Americanization” of the Filipino culture had begun and would continue in earnest until the closure of the military bases in 1992.

American Navy sailors, especially “lifers,” are usually divided into two groups, loosely based on where they have spent most of their careers: west coast or east coast. If you were to ask most any west coast sailor, particularly a “WESTPAC” (Western Pacific) sailor during the Vietnam era, what was their favorite liberty port in the entire world, they would say “Subic Bay, Republic of the Philippines.” Subic was the jumping off place before the Heart of Darkness, Dresden before the fire, Paris before the Commune, a year-round Mardi Gras, the land of “free Bubble Up and Rainbow Stew.” Conversely, it was also the Sodom and Gomorrah of the Pacific, where any conscientious person had to stop and think about the moral dichotomy playing out before their eyes. It was a place where the military authorities expended maximum effort to provide morally uplifting opportunities for the thousands of sailors, Marines, and soldiers who passed through on R&R from Vietnam, while it seemed as if little real consideration was given to the corrupting influence and impact of these thousands of relatively affluent military personnel who went on liberty in Olongapo, the extremely poor host community. As a result, the town, or the “ville” as it was known, had for generations been a cesspool where theft, prostitution, and almost any other illegal activity imaginable were a way of life and a means of survival for local Filipinos.

On Friday, 20 November 1992, in an emotional farewell, thousands of Olongapo residents lined the streets to sing “Auld Lang Syne” and wave Philippine and American flags as the United States Representative, Rear Admiral Thomas Mercer, USN, and the city mayor, Richard Gordon, marched arm-in-arm at the end of a mile-long parade down Magsaysay Avenue, the town’s main street. Bar girls and bystanders wept, elderly men saluted, and people reached out to shake naval officer’s hands or ask for their autographs as the parade heralded the end of a near century old era – the departure of American forces from the Philippines. As I watched the proceedings, these words from Kipling’s poem “The Naulahka” (1902), came to my mind:

And the end of the fight is a tombstone

White with the name of the late

Deceased.

And the epitaph drear: “A fool lies

Here who tried to hustle the

East.

On a more positive note, over the years and while serving in several different ships, I coordinated volunteer work at the large Catholic orphanage that was in Olongapo. It was always easy to get sailors to go paint, do repair work, or just play with the kids. During one long in port period, I think it was when a ship in my squadron, the USS Warrington (DD-843) ran over one of our own mines off Haiphong harbor, North Vietnam, and blew a big hole in the bow that required extensive work in the Subic shipyard, I came very close to adopting two Filipino toddlers who had stolen my heart. They were brother and sister, about two years old, and I did my best to talk my wife into the adoption. When I called her up on the overseas telephone, and it cost $17.00 for every 3 minutes, too expensive to argue, she outlined the problems: “You are 10,000 miles away; we have already adopted two children; you are at sea ten months out of every year; I am all by myself 1500 miles from home; and you are obviously out of your mind.”

There went my Filipino babies.

Light a candle for me.

