The Downtown Hattiesburg Association will host the 8th Annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022, 6-9PM (VIP entry at 5PM) at Town Square Park. This event takes place during FestivalSouth, Mississippi’s only multi-week, multi-genre arts festival, setting this event apart from other beer festivals, as we showcase the art and artists behind craft beer. The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival will honor our craft beer industry, as well as the food and tourism industries that go hand-in-hand with the world of craft beer. Attendees will be able to sample more than 100 craft beers from 30 breweries.

Visit https://www.hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com/ for more information.

** NOTE: You must be 21 or older to attend the festival (even as a DD). A valid ID must be presented before entering. **