Hattiesburg Police:
Danforth Scott Ball Jr.- abusing an officer, domestic violence (simple (two counts)), contributing to the neglect of a child, domestic violence (1st offense).
Cameron Bates- abusive calls to 911.
Tavarus Sanchese Brown- carrying concealed deadly weapon.
Coreen Chatman- possession of a controlled substance.
Tanesha S Christopher- assault (simple), stalking.
Damarius Alphonza-Devont Cooley- possession of weapon by a convicted felon.
Michael Deshun Davis- domestic violence (aggravated), contempt of court.
Carmelita Dean- possession of a controlled substance.
Dontrice Edwards- domestic abuse (simple).
Kerry Donavan Fielder Jr.- DUI (1st offense).
Jesse Davis Gibson- possession of a controlled substance, probation violation.
Mitzie Hall- contempt of court (two counts).
Myron Kieth Harris- possession of a controlled substance, DUI (1st offense), possession of a stolen weapon.
Travoris Megale Hunter- possession of a controlled substance.
William Jones III- assault (aggravated), speeding.
Davie R Lewis- public drunkenness.
Leesther Lewis- contempt of court.
Marqice Terell Myers- burglary (commercial).
Elliot Earl ONeal- DUI (2nd offense).
Karen Leigh Organ- no charge listed.
Rodney Jaron-Nashawn Parker- eluding an officer.
George Edwards Rhodes- possession of a controlled substance.
Adele Parker Russell- DUI (1st offense).
Michael Bernard Russell- possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm (enhanced penalty).
Dezmond Xavier Smith- possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Jeremy Shawn Smith- contempt of court.
Jason Spiller- DUI (1st offense).
Akeem J Stingley- foreign warrant.
Lamar County:
Johnathan Taylor Carter- hold for other agency (Petal), larceny (grand), receiving stolen property.
John Curtis Chisholm- possession of a controlled substance.
Colon Edward Floyd Jr.- hold for other agency (Jones), taking a motor vehicle.
Jakhoury Andraus Jones- no driver’s license (two counts), seat belt violation (two counts), assault (simple).
Steven Dwayne Landrum- DUI (1st offense).
Andrew Lee- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Erin Lindsey Lott- assault (simple).
Mitchell Lavoid Lucas- possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by felon.
Zackary Jarell Marsh- possession of a controlled substance, malicious mischief, assault (aggravated).
Justin Julius Peavy- violation of probation.
Amanda Danielle Renner- assault (simple).
Brent James Runnels- receiving stolen property.
Jerell Antione Stokes- shoplifting (two counts).
Jeameal Okeefe Taylor- bench warrant (possession of a controlled substance).
Jerry Lee Walters Sr.- bench warrant (touching a child for lustful purpose).
Joseph A. Zehentner- identify theft.
Petal Police:
Joel Clyde Eaton- possession of a controlled substance.
Terrence Lane Gess- disorderly conduct (inference with a business), disorderly conduct (failure to comply), resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, trespassing, shoplifting.
Alexander Gavin Hicks- possession with intent to distribute, eluding an officer.
Evelyn Kulmann- possession of paraphernalia, open container.
Tommy Louis McDaniel- switched tag (two counts), possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana while operating a vehicle, no insurance.
Patricia Louise Parker- no insurance.
Purvis Police:
Wendell Oscar Whiddon- switched tag, possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, larceny (petit), no insurance.
MS Dept. of Corrections:
Charles Earl Bowling III- probation violation.
Jeremie James Morgan- probation violation, DUI (1st offense).
Shawn J Russell- shoplifting, eluding an officer.
MS Highway Patrol:
Jose Temaj Agustin- DUI (1st offense), leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, no driver’s license.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Timothy Wayne Arnold- custody orders.
Angel K Ducksworth- disorderly conduct (interference with a business).
Andrew Hatten- telephone harassment.
Elizha Hayes- shoplifting.
Carlos McGee- disorderly conduct, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, suspended driver’s license, on insurance.
Aarionna Nickey- forgery, speeding.
Patrick Stephen Ray- possession of a controlled substance.
Teddy Lee Robertson- trespassing.
Joshua Alen Simmons- custody orders.
Surena Smith- custody orders.
Joseph Leonard Suter- domestic violence (aggravated).
Sinente Kwenletta Weary- domestic violence (aggravated).
Other agency:
Amanda Leigh Barnes- assault (aggravated).
Joshua Holifield- driving with suspended license, possession of paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license.