Hattiesburg Police:

Danforth Scott Ball Jr.- abusing an officer, domestic violence (simple (two counts)), contributing to the neglect of a child, domestic violence (1st offense).

Cameron Bates- abusive calls to 911.

Tavarus Sanchese Brown- carrying concealed deadly weapon.

Coreen Chatman- possession of a controlled substance.

Tanesha S Christopher- assault (simple), stalking.

Damarius Alphonza-Devont Cooley- possession of weapon by a convicted felon.

Michael Deshun Davis- domestic violence (aggravated), contempt of court.

Carmelita Dean- possession of a controlled substance.

Dontrice Edwards- domestic abuse (simple).

Kerry Donavan Fielder Jr.- DUI (1st offense).

Jesse Davis Gibson- possession of a controlled substance, probation violation.

Mitzie Hall- contempt of court (two counts).

Myron Kieth Harris- possession of a controlled substance, DUI (1st offense), possession of a stolen weapon.

Travoris Megale Hunter- possession of a controlled substance.

William Jones III- assault (aggravated), speeding.

Davie R Lewis- public drunkenness.

Leesther Lewis- contempt of court.

Marqice Terell Myers- burglary (commercial).

Elliot Earl ONeal- DUI (2nd offense).

Karen Leigh Organ- no charge listed.

Rodney Jaron-Nashawn Parker- eluding an officer.

George Edwards Rhodes- possession of a controlled substance.

Adele Parker Russell- DUI (1st offense).

Michael Bernard Russell- possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm (enhanced penalty).

Dezmond Xavier Smith- possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Jeremy Shawn Smith- contempt of court.

Jason Spiller- DUI (1st offense).

Akeem J Stingley- foreign warrant.

Lamar County:

Johnathan Taylor Carter- hold for other agency (Petal), larceny (grand), receiving stolen property.

John Curtis Chisholm- possession of a controlled substance.

Colon Edward Floyd Jr.- hold for other agency (Jones), taking a motor vehicle.

Jakhoury Andraus Jones- no driver’s license (two counts), seat belt violation (two counts), assault (simple).

Steven Dwayne Landrum- DUI (1st offense).

Andrew Lee- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Erin Lindsey Lott- assault (simple).

Mitchell Lavoid Lucas- possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by felon.

Zackary Jarell Marsh- possession of a controlled substance, malicious mischief, assault (aggravated).

Justin Julius Peavy- violation of probation.

Amanda Danielle Renner- assault (simple).

Brent James Runnels- receiving stolen property.

Jerell Antione Stokes- shoplifting (two counts).

Jeameal Okeefe Taylor- bench warrant (possession of a controlled substance).

Jerry Lee Walters Sr.- bench warrant (touching a child for lustful purpose).

Joseph A. Zehentner- identify theft.

Petal Police:

Joel Clyde Eaton- possession of a controlled substance.

Terrence Lane Gess- disorderly conduct (inference with a business), disorderly conduct (failure to comply), resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, trespassing, shoplifting.

Alexander Gavin Hicks- possession with intent to distribute, eluding an officer.

Evelyn Kulmann- possession of paraphernalia, open container.

Tommy Louis McDaniel- switched tag (two counts), possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana while operating a vehicle, no insurance.

Patricia Louise Parker- no insurance.

Purvis Police:

Wendell Oscar Whiddon- switched tag, possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, larceny (petit), no insurance.

MS Dept. of Corrections:

Charles Earl Bowling III- probation violation.

Jeremie James Morgan- probation violation, DUI (1st offense).

Shawn J Russell- shoplifting, eluding an officer.

MS Highway Patrol:

Jose Temaj Agustin- DUI (1st offense), leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, no driver’s license.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Timothy Wayne Arnold- custody orders.

Angel K Ducksworth- disorderly conduct (interference with a business).

Andrew Hatten- telephone harassment.

Elizha Hayes- shoplifting.

Carlos McGee- disorderly conduct, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, suspended driver’s license, on insurance.

Aarionna Nickey- forgery, speeding.

Patrick Stephen Ray- possession of a controlled substance.

Teddy Lee Robertson- trespassing.

Joshua Alen Simmons- custody orders.

Surena Smith- custody orders.

Joseph Leonard Suter- domestic violence (aggravated).

Sinente Kwenletta Weary- domestic violence (aggravated).

Other agency:

Amanda Leigh Barnes- assault (aggravated).

Joshua Holifield- driving with suspended license, possession of paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license.